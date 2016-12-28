Just a Question?

A lot depends on the bowler, speed and rev's.
There are lots of statistics that show the difference in carry between 16 and 15 and 15 and 14 but very little below 14. I think a 15 carries 4% less than 16 and 14 carries 7% less than 16.
On bowl.com, they have some videos to show the difference between the weight all other variable being equal. Here's a youtube; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7jyZl6pGQs
The big difference is pin-lift on impact. More lift, more carry. As a person goes lighter, they're going to get fewer messengers, wall shots and begin leaving corners because they don't get as much side-board action.
I read an article that stated that when ball speed drops below 10 MPH, all pin lift is gone. Basically, only solid hits carry.
I haven't found anything about 13, but I assume if you still have speed and RPM's you'll lose about 10-12% more hits with 13 than 16. From 14 to 13 maybe not that big a difference.
I throw 14 but have one 13 pound drilled and on a drier condition, it seems about the same despite more speed.
A primal rage is moderately aggressive, so depending on condition you may not notice much. You'll notice right away if the carry is significantly worse. Lot's of weak pins and you won't breakdown splits.