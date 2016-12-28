Just a Question?

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I own a few bowling balls, about 7. Some I use more than others. The other day decided to go through the bowling balls and see exactly what I have. They all have approximately the same span, pitch. Then I decided to weigh them. I throw a 14 lb, went to a 14 after breaking my slide foot just to take any amount of weight off of it. My question is all my bowling balls weigh around 14.0 to 14.2, except one which is 13.12, I don't know how that got in there, but will it hit the same as the other 14s? The ball is a motiv primal rage. Just would like some advise, keep it or pitch it.

A/S/L: 69/m/IL RGR, The weight block inside the Primal Rage looks to be the same for all weights of that particular ball, even at 13 lbs. The RG for the 14 lb and 13 lb balls are 0.01 different; therefore, the hitting power of this ball at the lighter weight will be pretty similar to all of those 14 lb balls. The equation of a rolling ball has a major factor in the square of the velocity it is rolled. You'll likely roll the 13 lb ball a little faster than a 14 lb ball which will increase the kenetic energy of that one.

Hope this helps...

There are lots of statistics that show the difference in carry between 16 and 15 and 15 and 14 but very little below 14. I think a 15 carries 4% less than 16 and 14 carries 7% less than 16.



On bowl.com, they have some videos to show the difference between the weight all other variable being equal. Here's a youtube;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7jyZl6pGQs



The big difference is pin-lift on impact. More lift, more carry. As a person goes lighter, they're going to get fewer messengers, wall shots and begin leaving corners because they don't get as much side-board action.



I read an article that stated that when ball speed drops below 10 MPH, all pin lift is gone. Basically, only solid hits carry.



I haven't found anything about 13, but I assume if you still have speed and RPM's you'll lose about 10-12% more hits with 13 than 16. From 14 to 13 maybe not that big a difference.



I throw 14 but have one 13 pound drilled and on a drier condition, it seems about the same despite more speed.



A primal rage is moderately aggressive, so depending on condition you may not notice much. You'll notice right away if the carry is significantly worse. Lot's of weak pins and you won't breakdown splits. A lot depends on the bowler, speed and rev's.There are lots of statistics that show the difference in carry between 16 and 15 and 15 and 14 but very little below 14. I think a 15 carries 4% less than 16 and 14 carries 7% less than 16.On bowl.com, they have some videos to show the difference between the weight all other variable being equal. Here's a youtube;The big difference is pin-lift on impact. More lift, more carry. As a person goes lighter, they're going to get fewer messengers, wall shots and begin leaving corners because they don't get as much side-board action.I read an article that stated that when ball speed drops below 10 MPH, all pin lift is gone. Basically, only solid hits carry.I haven't found anything about 13, but I assume if you still have speed and RPM's you'll lose about 10-12% more hits with 13 than 16. From 14 to 13 maybe not that big a difference.I throw 14 but have one 13 pound drilled and on a drier condition, it seems about the same despite more speed.A primal rage is moderately aggressive, so depending on condition you may not notice much. You'll notice right away if the carry is significantly worse. Lot's of weak pins and you won't breakdown splits.

A/S/L: Single/male/FL Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 06/07/13Posts: 480A/S/L: Single/male/FL I think statistics are general at best. anything can happen from house to house, day to day, etc. I've been to houses where you throw a 16lb ball and can't carry unless you throw ait 14.



places where any amount of power and you dont carry. 3 revs and the pins scatter.



sometimes you need deflection. others you dont. all in all ball speed = pin speed. if there is more pin velocity you have more carry.. albeit lucky carry but, that's more likely with pin action.



revs and speed are ultimately the best combination to have, but, usually at the price of accuracy. very few can do both.



I lean towards speed and accuracy over revs. I dont have a very flexible wrist due to being a rock power drummer most of my life. if I do add revs, I lose too much speed. except for oily or long-playing conditions.



a lighter ball with more speed can carry different types of hits than a heavier ball with less speed or even the same speed.



perhaps of study needs to be done on what type of hits carry better with a lighter ball with a heavier ball what types of hits don't carry.



all weight balls should carry about the same hitting The Sweet Spot in the pocket.



that would be an interesting study.









