Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196232 - 12:55 PM How do leagues work as an adult VikingOfBowling

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 29/Tucson If you didn't see my post in the begginer section, I am 29 and the last time I bowled was 16.



As a teen you'd simply show up and either form your own team or get put on a team with a group of strangers who became close to you for the next 12 weeks. You'd paid league fees weekly and just really have fun.



Is being in a league as an adult any different? Is there more pressure to win, or do people mainly do it as a way to disconnect from the work life?

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196234 - 01:25 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2006

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2006A/S/L: 29/M/AZ In most leagues, its pretty much the same. Let the desk people at your center know you want to join a league. They'll get you on a team if you don't have a group in mind.



The vast majority league teams are pretty much a pressure-free environment. Its more about getting out and being social. The teams that are interested in being competitive usually have their team assembled for that purpose.



You'll show up, pay your fees, bowl, and at the end get a share of the prize fund.



My very first league I was put on a team of three guys who needed a player and we all became very close friends. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196239 - 02:58 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] VikingOfBowling

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 29/Tucson if someone does not have an average or handicap when they sign up how is that determined? How many games do they typically take to determine your handicap?

Top #196241 - 05:00 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2006

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2006A/S/L: 29/M/AZ The first night you will establish an average. After you've bowled the three games, they will calculate your handicap and apply that handicap to the previous three games to determine how many points your team won/lost for the night. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196251 - 10:41 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 339

A/S/L: 58/M/California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 339A/S/L: 58/M/California You may want to join a fun league first while you are getting back into bowling. Zero pressure, no one cares if you score well or not. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #196252 - 09:40 AM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] VikingOfBowling

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 29/Tucson I might do that. Was thinking if just doing 5-15 games on my days off with a few lessons, before I make a team commitment.

Top #196253 - 12:05 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 147

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 147A/S/L: 62/m/Il.



The nice thing about handicap bowling is that it evens things out so even if you ave. 98 you get, or your team gets about 90 pins, add to the score.

This is the case of one of the girls in my Church league, If she shows up and gets her 98+ her Hcap.= about a 200.

So at the end of the night we come out O.K.



JOE



. The nice thing about handicap bowling is that it evens things out so even if you ave. 98 you get, or your team gets about 90 pins, add to the score.This is the case of one of the girls in my Church league, If she shows up and gets her 98+ her Hcap.= about a 200.So at the end of the night we come out O.K.JOE

Top #196257 - 02:09 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 294

A/S/L: 69/M/California



http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/rules/pdfs/Handicap%20Facts.pdf Here's the USBC URL that shows that 116% of the highest average in a league is the number to make everyone equal stepping out on the lane.

Top #196268 - 04:47 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1205

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1205A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA it's not 116% of the highest average, it's of the base, whatever that is set to - as long as it's above the high average. In the case of their examples, it's base 200. _________________________

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel