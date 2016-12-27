Sponsored Links







How would you describe your lane as far as oily/dry.



THS is not so typical, from lane surfaces to the oil spreading equipment.



So what gauge or measure do you use to explain, say to a



If you see/

is that heavy oil?



JOE



That really is a great question, and there isn't a great answer.



Your example of seeing oil rings could come down to the type of oil, how fast a given ball absorbs it, and even meteorological factors (temperature, humidity, etc) and isn't necessarily an example of HOW MUCH oil there is on the lane.



For me, it just comes down to bowling as many places as I can. I've bowled leagues in seven or eight different centers, and tournaments countless others. That's a good way to get to know "oh yeah, this is what heavy oil is.



Another example is practice in the summer. Most places oil their lanes less often in the summer since there are fewer leagues, and the heat makes what oil they do have go away quickly. That's a great way to find out "oh this is dry!"



But most house shots are dry outside and heavy inside. Even though you'll read all over the internet "I can't use heavy oil balls, my house doesn't use enough oil" you can interpret that as, "I refuse to move inside of 10 and am constantly bowling in the dry part of the lane."



On a house shot, you can usually use just about whatever you want if you're willing to adjust to play the angle that's suitable for that ball. And then set your arsenal up around that ball. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Likely the best gauge of where you bowl is to compare it to other houses like Champ has done in his area with a ball that you're familiar with. You know how your ball works on your current THS (that is, know where you line up, what you're aiming at and where it breaks).Most of the places near me are pretty similar, but one of them stands out as it's very clean. Seldom do I have to work cleaning up my gear after bowling there much. Another one stands out, too. It has half of the lane in wood. On that one I have to use my weakest gear to keep my ball on the lane. The others are not as well maintained and I may spend a good amount of time cleaning and polishing up each ball afterward.

Quote: On a house shot, you can usually use just about whatever you want if you're willing to adjust to play the angle that's suitable for that ball.

Quote: "I refuse to move inside of 10 and am constantly bowling in the dry part of the lane."

That is good advice, and the more I thought about it, go to any center and you'll see all type of equipment out, so what I'm saying is you don't get stopped at the door and told you better not have a strong ball or you'll be in trouble.



