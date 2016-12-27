BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
#196233 - Yesterday at 01:23 PM Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
VikingOfBowling
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
You'd think with the internet I could go to Google and type in "what equipment does Pete Weber use" and it would tell me what is in his Bag. Except it doesn't. (Besides sunglasses and a golf glove)

Is there a website that will tell you what the professional bowlers are using today?

#196235 - Yesterday at 01:35 PM Re: Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
champ
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2006
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Not really, mostly because they bowl so many tournaments, on so many conditions, all around the world, you can safely assume they use just about everything the lineup of their sponsor.

In the case of Pete, that's Storm.

If you watch enough telecasts, (all of which can be found on youtube) you can get an idea of whether or not they have a favorite, but that's about as close as you'll get to what you're looking for.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196236 - Yesterday at 01:57 PM Re: Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
VikingOfBowling
VikingOfBowling Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
Last time I saw PDW he threw an xfactor. What I found out during my research was last year he also threw an Optimus. I'm not one of those guys that needs to have high end equipment but I do like to keep tabs on what people are using.

#196259 - Today at 03:24 PM Re: Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
spr3wr
spr3wr Offline
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 547
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

