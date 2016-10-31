Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player

Sponsored Links







Registered: 04/09/09

Posts: 3822

Quote: My A game is rolling directly up 10 board perfectly straight...As my shot breaks down I would think moving my target progressively left but keeping my break point the same would help me sustain the shot through the three games.

Am I understanding this correctly?



Am I understanding this correctly?

Yes, but sometimes even before the shot breaks down. From the video, around 3:15..."The misconception a lot of times about the oil line is you don't want to be following the oil line, you want to kind of go across the oil line. A player playing second arrow can be trapped or hand cuffed because if they get it out a little bit it loses so much energy, slowing down and losing axis rotation, it doesn't have anything left. If you get it in on the oil line, it just goes straight. You end up with a lot of over-under. The key on these house conditions is to play a little left to right."



Yes, but sometimes even before the shot breaks down. From the video, around 3:15..."The misconception a lot of times about the oil line is you don't want to be following the oil line, you want to kind of go across the oil line. A player playing second arrow can be trapped or hand cuffed because if they get it out a little bit it loses so much energy, slowing down and losing axis rotation, it doesn't have anything left. If you get it in on the oil line, it just goes straight. You end up with a lot of over-under. The key on these house conditions is to play a little left to right."

That's why I was asking earlier if the ball reaction you described for your other balls was playing the same line as your Hardwick. Sometimes, especially with a stronger ball, you need to move left, step back with your right foot and shoulder and increase your angle to the breakpoint to take advantage of what the pattern is giving you in mistake room. I noticed in your video when you moved inside to 15 board, the path was still pretty much straight down the boards, and not left to right.

USBC (2008-2016):

300s: 9

800s: 7

House: 239

Sport: 210



PBA (2014-2015): $850



Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell

Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag

Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank

Spares: WD



Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #195768 - 10:23 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: Joe Bowler] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 628

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 628A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

I don't have the revs to get it to catch and drive back.

So I tend to play straighter to give my ball the most power.



One night at Poway though, when the lane broke down, I did have some success with my Widow playing 12 out to 10 and back.

That ball was able to turn over and drive back with that subtle tip shot.



Perhaps such a strategy could work for me if I used a strong reactive ball like my Guru Supreme and played third arrow out to 10. I would have to try it to see.



Here is a good example of what the video was talking about.

This is my Widow and my A game, straight up 10.

You will note if I keep it straight up 10, or even a 1/4 board inside 10, I get good power, but if the ball sneaks out to 9 or 8, it comes back very weakly and barely carries the strike.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJAS5mfHj0



I don't have the revs to get it to catch and drive back. So I tend to play straighter to give my ball the most power.

One night at Poway though, when the lane broke down, I did have some success with my Widow playing 12 out to 10 and back. That ball was able to turn over and drive back with that subtle tip shot.

Perhaps such a strategy could work for me if I used a strong reactive ball like my Guru Supreme and played third arrow out to 10. I would have to try it to see.

Here is a good example of what the video was talking about. This is my Widow and my A game, straight up 10. You will note if I keep it straight up 10, or even a 1/4 board inside 10, I get good power, but if the ball sneaks out to 9 or 8, it comes back very weakly and barely carries the strike.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJAS5mfHj0

I tend to fear pushing the ball right as I have not had a lot of success curling the ball back to the pocket.



Edited by nord ( 10:32 AM ) _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Judge LE Urethane 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs

Black Widow Spare 15lbs





Top #196213 - 08:59 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 628

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 628A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

A quick update:

I have enjoyed the Gas Mask core and the high flare full roller drilling in the Widow Spare so much that I decided for normal house shots I would like to get a reactive ball with the same core.

So I got the Widow Dark Legend Solid and put the same ultra high flare layout on it.



I tried it at Parkway bowl which uses the same lane surface as Poway but with an infinitely higher volume of oil.

I tried it at the stock grit of 500/2000. The ball was too strong in the back end and would not get up the lane.



I then took it to the pro and he put 4000 dull on it. Now it would get up the lane but it jumped so hard in the back that control was a big issue. Just too flippy.



The next day I hand wet swirl sanded it down to 1000 grit then went to the lanes. Perfect! Now the ball rolls easy the whole length of the lane and comes off smooth and gentle and allows me the control I want.

A nice controlled arc and strong carry power. That carbon fiber really makes a loud crack when it hits the pins. Higher COR???



I also had my Karma urethane with an ultra high flare layout and at 4000 grit hand wet swirl sand.

Believe it or not that ball reads the lane and hits pretty hard.

My angles must be closed down and direct, but it will carry.



So here is what I have learned I think and I hope it makes sense:



For heavier house shots:

A lower grit reactive ball (1000 grit) with a low RG and high Diff with a high flare layout gives my style a nice controlled arc with excellent hitting power.



For light house shots:

A higher grit urethane ball (4000) with a lower RG and higher diff with a high flare layout also gives my style a nice controlled direct shot that will roll up in the backend and carry.



For some reason I need the urethane to not roll too early and I can use higher grits because it wont jump in the back end because it is urethane.

But for reactive I need earlier roll so it also will not jump in the back end.



I assume this is because I have zero tilt and a 90 degree axis rotation? _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Judge LE Urethane 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs

Black Widow Spare 15lbs





Top #196214 - 09:57 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: nord] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 144

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 144A/S/L: 62/m/Il.



Hi Nord,



I too have just gone thru the "tweak the surface" routine, I was hesitant at first and then went the wrong way, going with more surface, but now I got it under control for that ball at that house .



Now I thinking of a new ball, I like the "Code Black"



I can easily understand the core and it looks like it should work well.

Anyway, I have the same release as you but have, but my ball is drilled fingertip (this was done before I figured out that I was using a full roller release).



Also I see your pin is by the thumb hole as mine is over the ring finger, is that part of the full roller set up?



I remember you said your ball is conventional drilled. I wonder how that would work for me?



I would be interested in your thoughts.



JOE







Hi Nord,

I too have just gone thru the "tweak the surface" routine, I was hesitant at first and then went the wrong way, going with more surface, but now I got it under control for that ball at that house .

Now I thinking of a new ball, I like the "Code Black"

I can easily understand the core and it looks like it should work well. Anyway, I have the same release as you but have, but my ball is drilled fingertip (this was done before I figured out that I was using a full roller release).

Also I see your pin is by the thumb hole as mine is over the ring finger, is that part of the full roller set up?

I remember you said your ball is conventional drilled. I wonder how that would work for me?

I would be interested in your thoughts.

JOE

Top #196247 - 07:15 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: W9JAB] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 628

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 628A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA



If you are truly a Full Roller then you need to use a Full Roller layout and the pin must be down by the thumb-hole. This is a must for a few reasons:



1. The track of a Full Roller is between the fingers and thumb just like you see marked on my Avatar icon for this forum.



2. The Full Roller drilling makes the ball track move up from the thumb toward the fingers and keeps the track in-between the fingers and thumb so it will not roll over the holes.



3. The core dynamics of a bowling ball are reversed if you don't use a Full Roller layout so the ball will not work right and will be fighting you.



Before you get a new ball look into the different Full Roller layouts and pick the one that will give you the reaction you are looking for.



bowling



I use the aggressive layout for Asymmetric balls on my Hammer Widow balls and the aggressive layout for symmetric balls on my Karma urethane.



The aggressive layouts maximize flare and produce an early and heavy rolling ball movement that is very smooth and provides control without snap. I like this kind of movement for my game.



If you want less flare and more snap then the pin can be placed closer to the palm center and this will make the ball go longer and snap more.



An aggressive drilling has the pin 3 3/8" away from the center of the grip.

A snappy drilling has the pin only 1 1/4" away from the center of the grip.



Here are video examples of me using the two different layouts so you can see the ball movement.



The 3 3/8" pin. See how the ball rolls early and long and comes off the spot very gentle:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJAS5mfHj0



The 1 1/4" pin. See how the ball goes real long and turns over at the last second:

Hi Joe,

If you are truly a Full Roller then you need to use a Full Roller layout and the pin must be down by the thumb-hole. This is a must for a few reasons:

1. The track of a Full Roller is between the fingers and thumb just like you see marked on my Avatar icon for this forum.

2. The Full Roller drilling makes the ball track move up from the thumb toward the fingers and keeps the track in-between the fingers and thumb so it will not roll over the holes.

3. The core dynamics of a bowling ball are reversed if you don't use a Full Roller layout so the ball will not work right and will be fighting you.

Before you get a new ball look into the different Full Roller layouts and pick the one that will give you the reaction you are looking for.

bowling chat .net has a wiki that has full roller layouts that are pretty great. Just type in Full Roller into the wiki search and you will see the layouts. Also you can find good layouts in a google search as well.

I use the aggressive layout for Asymmetric balls on my Hammer Widow balls and the aggressive layout for symmetric balls on my Karma urethane.

The aggressive layouts maximize flare and produce an early and heavy rolling ball movement that is very smooth and provides control without snap. I like this kind of movement for my game.

If you want less flare and more snap then the pin can be placed closer to the palm center and this will make the ball go longer and snap more.

An aggressive drilling has the pin 3 3/8" away from the center of the grip. A snappy drilling has the pin only 1 1/4" away from the center of the grip.

Here are video examples of me using the two different layouts so you can see the ball movement.

The 3 3/8" pin. See how the ball rolls early and long and comes off the spot very gentle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJAS5mfHj0

The 1 1/4" pin. See how the ball goes real long and turns over at the last second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6HjsCC9p60

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Judge LE Urethane 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs

Black Widow Spare 15lbs





Top #196256 - 12:32 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: nord] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 144

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 144A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Nord,

I figured out the pin shortly after I wrote the post, I was checking out drilling patterns for full rollers.

My ball reaction is much like your second video, it goes long and moves at the end.

However (big however)

I see that I'm forcing the ball to do something it really dose not want to do, by the way I'm throwing it to the reaction V.S.

pin position of my ball.

So I think a new set up is called for.

I don't remember if you are using finger tip or conventional?

Top #196258 - Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: W9JAB] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 628

I use conventional grip with finger inserts. Yes, get a good Full Roller drilling and you will have a much better reaction.

Yes, get a good Full Roller drilling and you will have a much better reaction. _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Judge LE Urethane 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs

Black Widow Spare 15lbs





