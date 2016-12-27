My not so triumphant return to bowling

First off welcome, from another former Tucsonan. Where are you bowling? I moved out of Tucson about three years ago, and I miss the bowling scene quite a bit. I used to bowl the Scratch League at Golden Pins on Tuesday, Friday nights at Fiesta, and a couple smaller leagues at Lucky Strike. I miss it a lot, now that I live in a town with one bowling alley and no tournaments.
A few years ago, Golden Pins had the reputation of being the slickest, and Camino Seco was the stickiest. Things may have changed. Lucky Strike, Fiesta, and "new Cactus" all have wood approaches, and when they refinish them, they can be very slick as well.
As for the fit I think you should absolutely have your bowling balls plugged and re-drilled if you can. A lot changed in your hand over the years (it happens to everyone) and what used to fit may no longer be close.
And that's probably a good starting point. You can't execute the fundamentals if your ball is flying off your hand. You clearly used to bowl well, so its really only a matter of time. Best of luck and welcome.
Career Highs: 300/759