|
|
|
|
|
#196015 - 12/05/16 02:03 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9377
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
since knee operations, balance on slide knee has been a problem. Lately, it has improved, but then, I lose speed with my legs.
Been shooting +200 for 2 games, followed by a 160 ev nite, for weeks now.
That short break between games hurts me. And, without the muscle memory back, I have trouble
On Thurs, the 3rd game went:
X O X O X O X O O Even the odd lane let me down. It must be the ball return on my left leg. I can stand farther left on the odd lane. Need the room when lanes break down.
real hard to recover from that start.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196016 - 12/05/16 04:04 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 11/11/10
Posts: 482
A/S/L: 54/m/nyc /ny2
|
Hello Rich, zJust a question..You sent me a reminder that there was a 5.pm desadline for scores today. Are you saying you did not get them ? i am sure I posted them but here they area again.
I rolled a 158+165+153=476
I am sure i posted them...
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196019 - 12/06/16 03:17 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Yeah, ebon, I eventually did get your scores. This would be the thread about everyone's real
leagues, though.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196048 - 12/07/16 10:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Baby steps: Back over a 170 average for three tonight. There was a double in every game, but also either a split or a washout. I feel I'm at least rolling it better now, however.Result
: 168-163-183=514Average (42 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 530Composite average (81 games)
: 179
Team only won the first game, and my third game was wasted, losing that by only eight pins.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196060 - 12/08/16 12:24 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
|
Bowled better tonight. 198-182-199. More strikes but spare shooting was off. A few more splits, but missed too many make able ones. Was 4 out of 5 on individual points and team swept all team games.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196074 - 12/11/16 09:14 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
This was not a very good night. If splits weren't an issue, carry and missing the 10 pin were issues. I tried the IQ Tour Fusion at the end of the first game because the Tropical Breeze was laboring, but it didn't seem to matter.Result
: 142-139-155=436Average (42 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 169Next week's AVG+1 score
: 545Composite average (84 games)
: 177
Team lost the first game big, but won the other two to make it close, and Ed couldn't get the strikes he needed at the end. We really needed eight to keep pace, however, as one of the teams in first place swept their points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196139 - 12/18/16 09:31 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
My left foot was a little sore from being on my feet a lot of the day with the Brockton Bowling Association Holiday Doubles tournament going on today, but I still felt OK to bowl, and I bowled so poorly that it would have been better for me to take my blind score tonight. There were four splits in the second game and plenty of missed spares in the others.Result
: 160-129-150=439Average (45 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 159Next week's AVG+1 score
: 550Composite average (87 games)
: 176
Team lost all eight, with the first two games being closer than the third. Peter was the bright spot for us, with a 628.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196153 - 12/20/16 10:14 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2006
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
|
After missing the last two weeks, I shot a very rusty 601 this week. Just couldn't make the right adjustments to stay ahead of nasty leaves. Now my league is taking the next two weeks off for holidays. Ugh.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196175 - 12/21/16 10:52 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
An otherwise mediocre night in my return to this league after being absent last week was salved by three split conversions, including the 4-6-7-9 for the first time (and I probably would have converted the full Greek Church if the 10 was also standing), and better bowling overall in the third game.Result
: 147-162-202=511Average (45 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 169Next week's AVG+1 score
: 547Composite average (90 games)
: 176
Team lost all four, the third game by approaching 200 pins when the opposing second bowler posted a 198 (averaging 135).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196248 - Yesterday at 09:37 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4366
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I seem to be stuck in a rut right now with my bowling. You can definitely blame the first game on bad spare shooting, and I had a double in the other two games (lucking into the one in the third game), but splits and washouts to go along with those.Result
: 141-151-178=470Average (48 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 554Composite average (93 games)
: 175
The third game was really the only one I "pulled my weight" for against the vacant, but Barry and Jeff had good nights to compensate, and the team won all four.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.