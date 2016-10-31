Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player

Hi Joe,
If you are truly a Full Roller then you need to use a Full Roller layout and the pin must be down by the thumb-hole. This is a must for a few reasons:
1. The track of a Full Roller is between the fingers and thumb just like you see marked on my Avatar icon for this forum.
2. The Full Roller drilling makes the ball track move up from the thumb toward the fingers and keeps the track in-between the fingers and thumb so it will not roll over the holes.
3. The core dynamics of a bowling ball are reversed if you don't use a Full Roller layout so the ball will not work right and will be fighting you.
Before you get a new ball look into the different Full Roller layouts and pick the one that will give you the reaction you are looking for.
bowling chat
.net has a wiki that has full roller layouts that are pretty great. Just type in Full Roller into the wiki search and you will see the layouts. Also you can find good layouts in a google search as well.
I use the aggressive layout for Asymmetric balls on my Hammer Widow balls and the aggressive layout for symmetric balls on my Karma urethane.
The aggressive layouts maximize flare and produce an early and heavy rolling ball movement that is very smooth and provides control without snap. I like this kind of movement for my game.
If you want less flare and more snap then the pin can be placed closer to the palm center and this will make the ball go longer and snap more.
An aggressive drilling has the pin 3 3/8" away from the center of the grip.
A snappy drilling has the pin only 1 1/4" away from the center of the grip.
Here are video examples of me using the two different layouts so you can see the ball movement.
The 3 3/8" pin. See how the ball rolls early and long and comes off the spot very gentle:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQJAS5mfHj0
The 1 1/4" pin. See how the ball goes real long and turns over at the last second:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6HjsCC9p60