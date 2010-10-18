Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196237 - 02:04 PM The *real* reason USBC membership is important Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4365

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4365A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/fulton-county/more-than-45000-stolen-from-bowling-league/479031749



Thank goodness this league was USBC-certified, because it had bonding protection for its prize fund...all paid with your membership dues. Thank goodness this league was USBC-certified, because it had bonding protection for its prize fund...all paid with your membership dues.



Edited by Richie V. ( 02:39 PM )

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 176



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235Composite Avg: 176 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196238 - 02:52 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important Re: Richie V.] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2006

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2006A/S/L: 29/M/AZ I've argued numerous times and numerous places that since its 2017 (practically) and not 1967, there's no reason we should be paying 1960s prices for dues. Lots of whiners out there don't think USBC membership is valuable, but what do you really expect them to provide you with, for your $15 you send them annually?



Make it $50 a year...or more. Then they could actually provide value you don't have to struggle to see. And those are the sorts of prices people are paying for every other national membership organization, online subscriptions, club/gym memberships etc. Let move forward.



And now that I'm getting off my soapbox, thank goodness for that bonding. It might be needed rarely, but its a good thing it does exist. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196240 - 03:04 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important Re: champ] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 292

A/S/L: 69/M/California Out of curiosity, beside support for team USA, what do we get from USBC? What are the overhead costs? Salaries, benefits, etc. I really don't know that much about USBC other than how they test balls and pins. If there's some hidden benefit(s), what are they?



My question would be the same for my local association. I don't know much about that either.



About a hundred years ago I went to the ABC Nationals in Tulsa, OK during convention week and saw lots of old men doing nothing. I just assume its the same now :-)

Top #196242 - 05:19 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important Re: Richie V.] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2006

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2006A/S/L: 29/M/AZ There's not a great answer to that question Boat, sadly. They give a bowler his/her first 300/800 ring. They have bonding for leagues. They have a rulebook. Those are the common answers.



For me its the opportunity to bowl at Nationals. That's good enough for me. I love the tournament, its history and tradition, and if joining USBC allows me to participate...sign me up.



The problem is the limited operating budget. They're handcuffed without the sort of funds necessary to provide members with the value they want to see. I'm not a finance experiment, so I'm not sure what revenue sources they could improve, but they could increase membership dues. If the bowlers want more for their membership that has to come at a modern cost.



Sure there are probably salaries that could be eliminated. Roles that could be filled with volunteers. But there is only so much they can slash, and really, why should we demand they operate their business without profits? I hate when customers come to my business and try to slash my profits; they're entitled to make a living.



Increase the dues to $50. That would raise about $100,000,000 annually. I'm sure they could find a way to give us all the value we're looking for on that amount of revenue. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196244 - 06:05 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important Re: Richie V.] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1203

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1203A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Unfortunately, one incident like that does not justify the millions of dollars that go to the USBC. That's just insurance, honestly, and the bowling center should also have it and the thief would be financially liable as well (via civil action).



Transparency, as Boat mentioned, would go a long way.



Yes, it's $15, but then we also have (higher) local dues we have to pay as well.



I do NOT mind businesses operating at a profit. What I DO mind, is businesses expecting to make a profit while not delivering any tangible value to customers. Honestly, I get one tournament per year (which costs me a LOT on its own). I have never gotten an award from USBC or any other benefit. _________________________

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #196246 - 06:51 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 292

A/S/L: 69/M/California



When USBC took over, it's like everyone's history with ABC disappeared. At least mine did. I contacted USBC to see if it could be recovered. They said that all that ABC data was kept on cards. A person had to manually go get some info for me.



I had no clue ABC was that low-tech. I just wonder if what I don't know about USBC is as alarming :-)



I've been bowling 55 years. A little research shows I paid about $7 for ABC and assn. dues back in 1970 when I got out of the military.



Here's what $7 is in 2016 money;



"The U.S. dollar saw inflation at an average rate of 4.03% per year between 1970 and 2016. $7 in the year 1970 is worth $43.08 in 2016."



So the $50 mentioned in another comment is pretty accurate. We're getting a pretty sweet I've always loved the game. I would have paid whatever was asked. I'm just a little surprised sometimes.When USBC took over, it's like everyone's history with ABC disappeared. At least mine did. I contacted USBC to see if it could be recovered. They said that all that ABC data was kept on cards. A person had to manually go get some info for me.I had no clue ABC was that low-tech. I just wonder if what I don't know about USBC is as alarming :-)I've been bowling 55 years. A little research shows I paid about $7 for ABC and assn. dues back in 1970 when I got out of the military.Here's what $7 is in 2016 money;"The U.S. dollar saw inflation at an average rate of 4.03% per year between 1970 and 2016. $7 in the year 1970 is worth $43.08 in 2016."So the $50 mentioned in another comment is pretty accurate. We're getting a pretty sweet deal in Sacramento, CA, where I live, only $23 for USBC, GSABA and BVL.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel