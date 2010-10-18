BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » The *real* reason USBC membership is important
#196237 - Today at 02:04 PM The *real* reason USBC membership is important
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4365
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/fulton-county/more-than-45000-stolen-from-bowling-league/479031749

Thank goodness this league was USBC-certified, because it had bonding protection for its prize fund...all paid with your membership dues.


Edited by Richie V. (Today at 02:39 PM)
#196238 - Today at 02:52 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important [Re: Richie V.]
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2006
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I've argued numerous times and numerous places that since its 2017 (practically) and not 1967, there's no reason we should be paying 1960s prices for dues. Lots of whiners out there don't think USBC membership is valuable, but what do you really expect them to provide you with, for your $15 you send them annually?

Make it $50 a year...or more. Then they could actually provide value you don't have to struggle to see. And those are the sorts of prices people are paying for every other national membership organization, online subscriptions, club/gym memberships etc. Let move forward.

And now that I'm getting off my soapbox, thank goodness for that bonding. It might be needed rarely, but its a good thing it does exist.
#196240 - Today at 03:04 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important [Re: champ]
82Boat69
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Out of curiosity, beside support for team USA, what do we get from USBC? What are the overhead costs? Salaries, benefits, etc. I really don't know that much about USBC other than how they test balls and pins. If there's some hidden benefit(s), what are they?

My question would be the same for my local association. I don't know much about that either.

About a hundred years ago I went to the ABC Nationals in Tulsa, OK during convention week and saw lots of old men doing nothing. I just assume its the same now :-)

#196242 - Today at 05:19 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important [Re: Richie V.]
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2006
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
There's not a great answer to that question Boat, sadly. They give a bowler his/her first 300/800 ring. They have bonding for leagues. They have a rulebook. Those are the common answers.

For me its the opportunity to bowl at Nationals. That's good enough for me. I love the tournament, its history and tradition, and if joining USBC allows me to participate...sign me up.

The problem is the limited operating budget. They're handcuffed without the sort of funds necessary to provide members with the value they want to see. I'm not a finance experiment, so I'm not sure what revenue sources they could improve, but they could increase membership dues. If the bowlers want more for their membership that has to come at a modern cost.

Sure there are probably salaries that could be eliminated. Roles that could be filled with volunteers. But there is only so much they can slash, and really, why should we demand they operate their business without profits? I hate when customers come to my business and try to slash my profits; they're entitled to make a living.

Increase the dues to $50. That would raise about $100,000,000 annually. I'm sure they could find a way to give us all the value we're looking for on that amount of revenue.
#196244 - Today at 06:05 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important [Re: Richie V.]
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1203
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Unfortunately, one incident like that does not justify the millions of dollars that go to the USBC. That's just insurance, honestly, and the bowling center should also have it and the thief would be financially liable as well (via civil action).

Transparency, as Boat mentioned, would go a long way.

Yes, it's $15, but then we also have (higher) local dues we have to pay as well.

I do NOT mind businesses operating at a profit. What I DO mind, is businesses expecting to make a profit while not delivering any tangible value to customers. Honestly, I get one tournament per year (which costs me a LOT on its own). I have never gotten an award from USBC or any other benefit.
#196246 - Today at 06:51 PM Re: The *real* reason USBC membership is important [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I've always loved the game. I would have paid whatever was asked. I'm just a little surprised sometimes.

When USBC took over, it's like everyone's history with ABC disappeared. At least mine did. I contacted USBC to see if it could be recovered. They said that all that ABC data was kept on cards. A person had to manually go get some info for me.

I had no clue ABC was that low-tech. I just wonder if what I don't know about USBC is as alarming :-)

I've been bowling 55 years. A little research shows I paid about $7 for ABC and assn. dues back in 1970 when I got out of the military.

Here's what $7 is in 2016 money;

"The U.S. dollar saw inflation at an average rate of 4.03% per year between 1970 and 2016. $7 in the year 1970 is worth $43.08 in 2016."

So the $50 mentioned in another comment is pretty accurate. We're getting a pretty sweet deal in Sacramento, CA, where I live, only $23 for USBC, GSABA and BVL.

