Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196232 - 12:55 PM How do leagues work as an adult VikingOfBowling

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 5

A/S/L: 29/Tucson If you didn't see my post in the begginer section, I am 29 and the last time I bowled was 16.



As a teen you'd simply show up and either form your own team or get put on a team with a group of strangers who became close to you for the next 12 weeks. You'd paid league fees weekly and just really have fun.



Is being in a league as an adult any different? Is there more pressure to win, or do people mainly do it as a way to disconnect from the work life?

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196234 - Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2003

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2003A/S/L: 29/M/AZ In most leagues, its pretty much the same. Let the desk people at your center know you want to join a league. They'll get you on a team if you don't have a group in mind.



The vast majority league teams are pretty much a pressure-free environment. Its more about getting out and being social. The teams that are interested in being competitive usually have their team assembled for that purpose.



You'll show up, pay your fees, bowl, and at the end get a share of the prize fund.



My very first league I was put on a team of three guys who needed a player and we all became very close friends. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel