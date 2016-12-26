BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » How do leagues work as an adult
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196232 - Today at 12:55 PM How do leagues work as an adult
VikingOfBowling Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
If you didn't see my post in the begginer section, I am 29 and the last time I bowled was 16.

As a teen you'd simply show up and either form your own team or get put on a team with a group of strangers who became close to you for the next 12 weeks. You'd paid league fees weekly and just really have fun.

Is being in a league as an adult any different? Is there more pressure to win, or do people mainly do it as a way to disconnect from the work life?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196234 - 39 minutes 2 seconds ago Re: How do leagues work as an adult [Re: VikingOfBowling]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2003
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
In most leagues, its pretty much the same. Let the desk people at your center know you want to join a league. They'll get you on a team if you don't have a group in mind.

The vast majority league teams are pretty much a pressure-free environment. Its more about getting out and being social. The teams that are interested in being competitive usually have their team assembled for that purpose.

You'll show up, pay your fees, bowl, and at the end get a share of the prize fund.

My very first league I was put on a team of three guys who needed a player and we all became very close friends.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
The *real* reason USBC membership is important
by Richie V. - 1 second ago
Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
by VikingOfBowling - 7 minutes 0 seconds ago
How do leagues work as an adult
by champ - 38 minutes 15 seconds ago
My not so triumphant return to bowling
by VikingOfBowling - Today at 12:17 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Chuck - Today at 11:39 AM
Maybe just maybe
by W9JAB - Today at 09:49 AM
Oily/Dry
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 07:13 PM
2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
by champ - Yesterday at 03:39 PM
Merry Christmas
by General Pounder - Yesterday at 10:45 AM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 09:57 AM
My imagination or what
by champ - 12/26/16 02:10 PM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 12/26/16 02:00 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.