My not so triumphant return to bowling

A/S/L: 29/Tucson I was 16, bowling with my Storm x-factor, finger tipped. Shooting 195 on average, and weighing 195 pounds. Won first place in five local tournaments. Those were the days



Today I am 29, 310 and out of shape. Not bowled in 13 years. Until today. I dusted off my old equipment, went to the local house and shot...75,64,60... Then I got winded and quit.



The approach was beyond slippery, and I fell. My blame game stops there because there is so much I need to fix but I don't know where to start.



In my back swing I felt the ball slipping out. When I could get it to the lane I was either hitting high, or couldn't get any hook on the ball.



Couldn't pick up any spares today. My spare ball is not finger tip, I couldn't aim though.



I guess my question is, what can I do about the ball almost slipping out in my back swing? Its the finger holes, not the thumb. Should I get it resized, since I'm now bigger than I was at 16?



How do I relearn the fundamentals?

Re: My not so triumphant return to bowling





A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2003A/S/L: 29/M/AZ First off welcome, from another former Tucsonan. Where are you bowling? I moved out of Tucson about three years ago, and I miss the bowling scene quite a bit. I used to bowl the Scratch League at Golden Pins on Tuesday, Friday nights at Fiesta, and a couple smaller leagues at Lucky Strike. I miss it a lot, now that I live in a town with one bowling alley and no tournaments.



A few years ago, Golden Pins had the reputation of being the slickest, and Camino Seco was the stickiest. Things may have changed. Lucky Strike, Fiesta, and "new Cactus" all have wood approaches, and when they refinish them, they can be very slick as well.



As for the fit I think you should absolutely have your bowling balls plugged and re-drilled if you can. A lot changed in your hand over the years (it happens to everyone) and what used to fit may no longer be close.



And that's probably a good starting point. You can't execute the fundamentals if your ball is flying off your hand. You clearly used to bowl well, so its really only a matter of time. Best of luck and welcome. _________________________

Re: My not so triumphant return to bowling

A/S/L: 69/M/California Get a physical. Don't put yourself at risk.



Start walking to strengthen your legs and burn calories. Diet!



Do some reading and watch some videos to see how the best bowl today. Things have really changed.



Make a prioritized list of items you need to work on.



Find a good pro. Ask around your local scratch leagues. Have him determine your PAP (positive axis point).



Buy a modern 14 pound ball with a moderate surface. Modern balls don't need to weigh 16 pounds to carry.



Have it drilled dual angle 50 x 5 x 50. Good for most conditions.



Begin working on your prioritized list, item by item. Don't try to fix too many things at once. You won't know what's working and what's not.



Practice.



In 3 months, see where you're at.



Post here if you need help. Make a video on your iPhone and post it. It will really help if we can see your game.

Re: My not so triumphant return to bowling

A/S/L: 29/Tucson Thanks,

In response to Champ who asked what center I chose, I went to Fiesta Lanes because its a 5 minute drive for me.



I have a physical coming up this week and I know weight loss can help my game so I hope returning to this can help.



I'm going to start with getting my ball redrilled to fit NY hand, so the ball isn't slipping in my back swing.



I already have an appointment with a WPBA,player ( Bryanna Cote )whose husband owns my local center,next month so I have about 4 weeks before my lesson.



I'll post video next time I go out.

