#196221 - Yesterday at 05:09 PM Maybe just maybe
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 111
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Hope everyone had a great Christmas, went out yesterday, Boxing day to practise, dusted off my haywire which I haven't used for awhile, even though I do not really keep score I managed for the first time in my life throw 12 strikes in a row, though not in one game. So maybe there is hope for non sliding me.

#196223 - Yesterday at 05:49 PM Re: Maybe just maybe [Re: RGR]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2003
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Great job! Stringing strikes is always a confidence booster for the next time.

And I know some great bowlers that don't slide. Michael Haugen Jr is one of the very best from my area (five PBA titles including the 2008 Tournament of Champions) and he has a classic stroker style, and doesn't slide.

Its not how...its how many

Keep it up!
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#196224 - Yesterday at 07:02 PM Re: Maybe just maybe [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 247
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Good job!
Keep up the good work!
Hope your knees hold up for a long, long time...

#196227 - Today at 09:49 AM Re: Maybe just maybe [Re: RGR]
W9JAB Online brickwall
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 141
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.

