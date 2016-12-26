Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196221 - 05:09 PM Maybe just maybe RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 111

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Hope everyone had a great Christmas, went out yesterday, Boxing day to practise, dusted off my haywire which I haven't used for awhile, even though I do not really keep score I managed for the first time in my life throw 12 strikes in a row, though not in one game. So maybe there is hope for non sliding me.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196223 - 05:49 PM Re: Maybe just maybe Re: RGR] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2003

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2003A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Great job! Stringing strikes is always a confidence booster for the next time.



And I know some great bowlers that don't slide. Michael Haugen Jr is one of the very best from my area (five PBA titles including the 2008 Tournament of Champions) and he has a classic stroker style, and doesn't slide.



Its not how...its how many



Keep it up! _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196224 - 07:02 PM Re: Maybe just maybe Re: RGR] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 247

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Good job!

Keep up the good work!

Hope your knees hold up for a long, long time...

Top #196227 - 09:49 AM Re: Maybe just maybe Re: RGR] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 141

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M

No slide here

JOE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M



No slide here





JOE





. No slide hereJOE

Top

