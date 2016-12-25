Sponsored Links







My not so triumphant return to bowling VikingOfBowling









A/S/L: 29/Tucson I was 16, bowling with my Storm x-factor, finger tipped. Shooting 195 on average, and weighing 195 pounds. Won first place in five local tournaments. Those were the days



Today I am 29, 310 and out of shape. Not bowled in 13 years. Until today. I dusted off my old equipment, went to the local house and shot...75,64,60... Then I got winded and quit.



The approach was beyond slippery, and I fell. My blame game stops there because there is so much I need to fix but I don't know where to start.



In my back swing I felt the ball slipping out. When I could get it to the lane I was either hitting high, or couldn't get any hook on the ball.



Couldn't pick up any spares today. My spare ball is not finger tip, I couldn't aim though.



I guess my question is, what can I do about the ball almost slipping out in my back swing? Its the finger holes, not the thumb. Should I get it resized, since I'm now bigger than I was at 16?



How do I relearn the fundamentals?

