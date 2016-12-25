BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196220 - Today at 04:30 PM Oily/Dry
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 140
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
.

confused How would you describe your lane as far as oily/dry.

THS is not so typical, from lane surfaces to the oil spreading equipment.

So what gauge or measure do you use to explain, say to a Pro Shop not familiar with your area. eek

If you see/wipes oil rings off from every shot,
is that heavy oil? ball

JOE

.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196222 - 20 minutes 56 seconds ago Re: Oily/Dry [Re: W9JAB]
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2000
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
That really is a great question, and there isn't a great answer.

Your example of seeing oil rings could come down to the type of oil, how fast a given ball absorbs it, and even meteorological factors (temperature, humidity, etc) and isn't necessarily an example of HOW MUCH oil there is on the lane.

For me, it just comes down to bowling as many places as I can. I've bowled leagues in seven or eight different centers, and tournaments countless others. That's a good way to get to know "oh yeah, this is what heavy oil is.

Another example is practice in the summer. Most places oil their lanes less often in the summer since there are fewer leagues, and the heat makes what oil they do have go away quickly. That's a great way to find out "oh this is dry!"

But most house shots are dry outside and heavy inside. Even though you'll read all over the internet "I can't use heavy oil balls, my house doesn't use enough oil" you can interpret that as, "I refuse to move inside of 10 and am constantly bowling in the dry part of the lane."

On a house shot, you can usually use just about whatever you want if you're willing to adjust to play the angle that's suitable for that ball. And then set your arsenal up around that ball.
Career Highs: 300/759
Career Highs: 300/759

