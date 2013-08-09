BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196218 - Today at 03:04 PM 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 371
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
My sport shot league will put out the 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft for the next quarter. Which type of ball matches up with this pattern the best? Asymmetric and lot's of hook potential or symmetric and low hook potential?

I used a Mission X Asymmetric for the last pattern at 52 feet and averaged 183, which is not bad for my abilities and style.

I understand the US Open pattern will have much more friction and I need to avoid the out of bounds area outside of 10.

I'd also appreciate any comments regarding transition.

Thanks, Bill


Edited by BowlerBill (Today at 03:06 PM)
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196219 - Today at 03:39 PM Re: 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft [Re: BowlerBill]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2000
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I can't find any specific information on the pattern other than it is 39 feet and it tends to be higher scoring. I would bet the ratio is in the 2.5:1 area or maybe even more.

At 39' you've got a lot of options for angles to play, but its always best to start as far right as you can. That will give you more hold and more swings as you move in. If you start too far left, you will create over/under.

Balls to use very much depend on how you throw the ball. Mika shot 299 and 269 the last two games of the show using a Mission Domination...not too different from your Mission X. That's probably a good starting point, but switch to a dull symmetric ball if you find the Mission too snappy.

Transition in sport leagues is impossible to predict since everyone plays every-man-for-himself. If you could get everyone to start outside of 10, and slowly bump in, you make the pattern easier. If everyone is spraying-and-praying...you just never know what will happen.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Maybe just maybe
by champ - 0 seconds ago
Oily/Dry
by champ - 7 minutes 37 seconds ago
2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
by champ - Today at 03:39 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by BowlerBill - Today at 02:56 PM
Merry Christmas
by General Pounder - Today at 10:45 AM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by W9JAB - Today at 09:57 AM
My imagination or what
by champ - Yesterday at 02:10 PM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:00 PM
QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
by Richie V. - 12/25/16 03:14 PM
Weak wrist position at release. Advice?
by jburt21 - 12/24/16 08:13 PM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - 12/24/16 04:59 AM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/23/16 05:28 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.