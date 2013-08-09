Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196218 - 03:04 PM 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 371

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca My sport shot league will put out the 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft for the next quarter. Which type of ball matches up with this pattern the best? Asymmetric and lot's of hook potential or symmetric and low hook potential?



I used a Mission X Asymmetric for the last pattern at 52 feet and averaged 183, which is not bad for my abilities and style.



I understand the US Open pattern will have much more friction and I need to avoid the out of bounds area outside of 10.



I'd also appreciate any comments regarding transition.



Thanks, Bill



Edited by BowlerBill ( 03:06 PM ) _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196219 - 03:39 PM Re: 2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft Re: BowlerBill] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2000

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2000A/S/L: 29/M/AZ I can't find any specific information on the pattern other than it is 39 feet and it tends to be higher scoring. I would bet the ratio is in the 2.5:1 area or maybe even more.



At 39' you've got a lot of options for angles to play, but its always best to start as far right as you can. That will give you more hold and more swings as you move in. If you start too far left, you will create over/under.



Balls to use very much depend on how you throw the ball. Mika shot 299 and 269 the last two games of the show using a Mission Domination...not too different from your Mission X. That's probably a good starting point, but switch to a dull symmetric ball if you find the Mission too snappy.



Transition in sport leagues is impossible to predict since everyone plays every-man-for-himself. If you could get everyone to start outside of 10, and slowly bump in, you make the pattern easier. If everyone is spraying-and-praying...you just never know what will happen. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel