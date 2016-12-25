BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Merry Christmas
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196201 - 12/25/16 08:47 AM Merry Christmas
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9377
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
To all here, have a safe holiday.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196202 - 12/25/16 09:02 AM Re: Merry Christmas [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 289
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Santa's here now teaching me how to relax :-)

Top
#196206 - 12/25/16 05:16 PM Re: Merry Christmas [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 245
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
To all here, have a safe holiday.

Merry Christmas Dennis and to all here! Keep smiling...


Edited by djp1080 (12/25/16 05:16 PM)
Top
#196207 - Yesterday at 12:56 AM Re: Merry Christmas [Re: Dennis Michael]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 336
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Merry Christmas All. angel
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196210 - Yesterday at 02:04 PM Re: Merry Christmas [Re: Dennis Michael]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 1997
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I hope everyone had a nice day.

Any new bowling balls?

My wife got me a new Storm IQ Tour to replace my much loved and much used original. I won't be drilling until March however...keeping it fresh for Nationals.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 1 second ago
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by BOSStull - Today at 02:41 PM
My imagination or what
by champ - Today at 02:10 PM
Merry Christmas
by champ - Today at 02:04 PM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - Today at 02:00 PM
QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 03:14 PM
Weak wrist position at release. Advice?
by jburt21 - 12/24/16 08:13 PM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - 12/24/16 04:59 AM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/23/16 05:28 PM
Rule interpretation
by Dennis Michael - 12/23/16 12:20 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 12/21/16 10:52 PM
Fall '16 Week 15 V-league results, final standings
by steveA - 12/21/16 02:15 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.