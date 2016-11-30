#195982 - 01:53 AM QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software Richie V.

http://www.bowlersjournal.com/qubicaamf-acquires-cde-software/



Maybe the most important news I'll share all year, as it affects all of us who serve the bowlers at the local level. While the focus seems to be on BLS and Maybe the most important news I'll share all year, as it affects all of us who serve the bowlers at the local level. While the focus seems to be on BLS and BTM , I'm hoping this is also good news for those of us who own/use T-Brac, which is in dire need of an update (last version is 2006). I've had my problems w/ T-Brac, namely having it insert byes when I have "no byes" checked in the setup, but if they can fix that, allow for more printing options (I'd like to see six brackets/page in landscape orientation, which would help those of us seeking to save paper), and maybe add the capability of running eliminator events, T-Brac might become just about perfect.



