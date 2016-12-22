BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#196178 - 12/22/16 02:42 PM My imagination or what
RGR
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 110
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
I just had two bowling balls redrilled, they are not the same, one a track lx 16 and the other a hyper cell. They are both within an ounce of each other. Both drilled at the same time, one right after the other. same span, pitch, and finger size. I have gone over these two bowling balls meticulously and are within less than 1/16 of an inch, yet one feels good in my hand, the other not as good. The only difference is the pin position. Could that make a difference. And yes the lighter of the two bowling balls is the one that feels better. Anyone ever had that feeling.

#196179 - 12/22/16 02:58 PM Re: My imagination or what
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 244
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Pin position should not affect the feel.
I had quite a few balls modified after I found pitches for my thumb and fingers that suited me best. They are all fingertip grip with a slug in the thumb hole and oval finger grips.
After each ball had been drilled over a few days the PSO had to open up the sides of the thumb holes slightly to get the feel just about right.
What's interesting is that when a ball is freshly drilled you'll notice that the holes are warm. Too warm. You've got to allow them to cool off a bit and then you can get the true feeling of the ball.
I bought a Storm Code Black recently and it fit nicely with virtually no modification needed, but later I took a narrow piece of Scotch Brite to the thumb hole and made my own slight changes. The thumb feels great and nice and smooth just like I like.
Every ball I have has some white and some black tape in the thumb hole to get it to feel like I'd like. Perhaps that's all you need to get the feel you'd like to have.
Hope this helps...

#196180 - 12/22/16 03:20 PM Re: My imagination or what
RGR
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 110
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
I get what you are saying about the tape, I've put it in taken it out, over here over there. I'm going to let this topic rest, it is just like one feels like part of the hand but not the other, just like having that one old bowling ball that just feels right. Thanks for feedback.

#196182 - 12/22/16 04:52 PM Re: My imagination or what
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 244
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Perhaps you can describe what difference(s) you're feeling. After lots of experimentation with tape products I've learned that you probably don't just want to rely on the precut lengths from the package. Also, you may want to position the depth of the tape into the hole from what you may have heard or seen. Another thing is placement of tape especially on the front side (i.e., nail side) of the hole should be directly under the pad side of your thumb. I've played with a technique referred to as tiered taping which has helped me with getting a better fit and feel as well as a relaxed grip. Good luck!

#196184 - 12/22/16 09:06 PM Re: My imagination or what
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 335
A/S/L: 58/M/California
I have custom thumb slugs made from a mold of my best fitting thumb hole. While thumb feel across all balls is consistent, the fingers are not. They all have the same size Vise power lift inserts, the only variance is color. My driller for some reason likes to match insert colors to the ball logo color. I made him install Pink one time just to mess with him. rotfl


Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#196195 - Yesterday at 08:54 AM Re: My imagination or what
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9376
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
RGR, on an asymmetrical ball, I can feel the weight block offset in my hand. If you have pin placement differences between balls, one weight offset is different then the other.

I can feel a diff as I balance the ball weight on my index finger hand knuckle. A diff ball, with diff pin, balances the ball to the middle finger side. Yes, I can feel that. Maybe you do too.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#196196 - Yesterday at 08:57 AM Re: My imagination or what
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9376
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
follow up:

I have 2 identical balls. Same pin distance. But drilled differently as to pin placement. I can feel the difference between the two.

One drilled with pin over and the second drilled with pin outside. the roll is different and the ball path is diff. And, the feel is diff as well.


LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#196198 - Yesterday at 09:32 AM Re: My imagination or what
82Boat69
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I agree, but only at the point of release for me. I have 2 Storm 'Lock's.

One is 50 x 5 x 50
One is 45 x 4 x 35

PAP 6-3/16 down 3/8

If my hand is in a relaxed position with index and little finger equidistant, I feel nothing. As I begin to spread my index finger, that's when I begin to feel the difference between the 2 balls.

Maybe the weaker hand position is all I'm feeling. I do notice that the flare rings on the 45 x 4 x 35 are significantly farther away from my thumb and the bow-tie position is higher over my fingers.

I would not have thought I should feel anything. The balls both feel the same when I set up.

