Rule interpretation

I spoke with the Past President of USBC Chicagoland. He gave me some background. I believe, he is also on the rules committee.
He informed me this rule was instituted after a bowler intentionally fouled in an attempt to win a tournament, in the mid 60's. He needed a 9 count to win and rolled a 4-6-7-10. He intentionally fouled. Which wasn't an infraction at that time. But, the rules committee took this into account and came up with rule 5B.
The '0' score was put in as the penalty, and easy because it was manual scoring then.
This rule is being looked at again and is on the agenda for the rules Committee to review, because automated scoring prevents you from inserting a 0 without adding another release in the same frame.
The discussion, as I have been told, is to revise rule 5B to a frame forfeit, rather than a 0 count. A frame forfeit does not allow the frame pinfall to be recorded, regardless of how many shots.
