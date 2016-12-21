#196174 - 10:18 PM Re: Rule interpretation Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael the Association President in this discussion, is writing to USBC to amend 5 d to read: gets a 0 in the frame, which is considered 2 rolls.



Even the automatic scoring forces you to add another ficticious roll to properly record the score.



I think it should be reworded this way too. The intentional foul creates an open after a strike. If someone loses the count on the 1st ball and any opportunity to get a spare for the frame in which they intentionally foul, they should lose the opportunity to add count to a strike from the frame before the intentional foul. Had they not fouled they had the opportunity (albeit unlikely) to pick up the split and add 10 to the strike from the previous frame.



