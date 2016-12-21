BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Rule interpretation
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 3 < 1 2 3 >
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196166 - 12/21/16 11:50 AM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: W9JAB]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1200
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
.
seeingstars why would a bowler intentionally foul?
.


to get a spare - easier to get a spare on a full rack than with a big split. smile
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196168 - 12/21/16 01:19 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
Interesting discussion. By the letter of the two rules as stated I agree that the first ball of the next frame after an intentional foul would count. However, i thing this is a case where the spirit of the rule is that it would not.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

Top
#196170 - 12/21/16 04:32 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Doogie]
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think USBC just wanted to avoid a player using the rules to gain an advantage.

A person who legitimately tosses 2 gutter balls gets what they deserve.

A person who intentionally fouls, usually does so because they have a split. That means they did knock some pins down on their first delivery. The rule takes away that pin fall and their next ball is forfeit.

Further punishment would be for bad sportsmanship and not for trying to gain an advantage.

The real punishment is for the people who enforce the rule :-) Many who intentionally foul don't realize the rule even exists. After enforcement, people will stay angry the rest of the game. Maybe the rest of the day.

I've been in leagues where they scored nothing for the first ball but allowed them to throw the second. Bringing up the rule only inflamed the situation and made things worse.

Just calling a foul when the lights aren't working can cause a major breakdown in team chemistry or team vs team chemistry :-)

Top
#196172 - 12/21/16 08:33 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9373
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
the intent of the rule is to stop a player from deliberately taking advantage of the condition. And, I happen to agree with the 0 count as the penalty.

However, the two rules do not excatly say the same thing.

the Association President in this discussion, is writing to USBC to amend 5 d to read: gets a 0 in the frame, which is considered 2 rolls.

Even the automatic scoring forces you to add another ficticious roll to properly record the score.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#196173 - 12/21/16 08:38 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9373
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Maybe I'm dense;

Here's what I see happening;

X X 0 X X X
20 40 40 70 ... ...

Had the person obeyed the rules, they would have had 57 in the 3rd frame instead of 40. That's a 17 pin drop for intentional fouling.




Check your math.
Frame 1 would be 20
Frame 2 would be 30
Frame 3 would be 30
Frame 4 would be 60

in your example. See the difference?

Rule 5b gives you 70. While 5d gives you 60.


Edited by Dennis Michael (12/21/16 08:45 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#196174 - 12/21/16 10:18 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 631
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
the Association President in this discussion, is writing to USBC to amend 5 d to read: gets a 0 in the frame, which is considered 2 rolls.

Even the automatic scoring forces you to add another ficticious roll to properly record the score.


I think it should be reworded this way too. The intentional foul creates an open after a strike. If someone loses the count on the 1st ball and any opportunity to get a spare for the frame in which they intentionally foul, they should lose the opportunity to add count to a strike from the frame before the intentional foul. Had they not fouled they had the opportunity (albeit unlikely) to pick up the split and add 10 to the strike from the previous frame.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Top
#196176 - Yesterday at 02:28 AM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I've contacted the rules people at USBC to see how they will score it. I'll let you know what I hear back.

If I haven't heard back by Friday, when I go bowling I'll see how our automated system scores it.

Top
#196177 - Yesterday at 05:50 AM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9373
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I'm sure, it's been a practice, though rare, just to insert a 0 for the frame. Manual scoring was easy. But, automated scoring causes you to insert another release of '0' to get the score correct.

Look at your system input requirement. I have both Quibica and the New Amf system at old Brunswick house. And, I know, the old Brunswick system caused that too.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#196181 - Yesterday at 03:45 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I'm swapping emails with USBC. The person I'm in contact with gave me an interpretation that conflicts with the strike rule in 2c.

The rule clearly states a strike is 10 plus the count on the next two deliveries. Since only 1 delivery takes place in a frame with a first ball foul, the second delivery must take place in the next frame.

Either that, or a first ball foul is counted as 2 deliveries even though the second delivery isn't made in that frame.

She seems to be as confused as we are. Maybe this chain of emails will get the rule re-worded. We may be part of history :-)

Top
#196183 - Yesterday at 07:04 PM Re: Rule interpretation [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
In a nutshell, USBC says that even though only a single 'delivery' is made when a person intentionally fouls on their first ball, for scoring previous strikes, that single delivery counts for both deliveries for rule 2c.

So for our example of X..X..F..X, it will score 20, 30, 30.

If anybody wants to see all the correspondence, I can put it into a readable form and post it.

















that could have been thrown2 deliveries.

Top
Page 2 of 3 < 1 2 3 >



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Rule interpretation
by Dennis Michael - Today at 12:20 AM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:22 PM
My imagination or what
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:06 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 12/21/16 10:52 PM
Fall '16 Week 15 V-league results, final standings
by steveA - 12/21/16 02:15 PM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/18/16 09:35 PM
Who was that guy?
by djp1080 - 12/18/16 01:01 PM
Just another venting blog
by djp1080 - 12/16/16 05:57 PM
LOL - little Lebowski tribute by Home Free
by goobee - 12/16/16 01:41 AM
Why can't I bowl kile this?
by champ - 12/15/16 11:40 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM
Fall '16 Week 14 V-league results
by Richie V. - 12/13/16 02:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.