I have been giving Richie my scores but not doing any write ups because my results of late have been depressing enough without review...:-(



180

149

194

===

523



first game, after 2 splits I pitched one in the moat (off my leg), didn't spare, then tossed 4 pretty good looking balls to bat out. The 2nd game included a split, 3 scattered strikes and 3 easies out the window. The third game was the one of interest...started with a double, then whiffed 2 spares (one a single where the ball touched the pin...LoL). THEN - I left a nine pin (six ball is a rightie that isn't a huge rev or hook player - gulp), got a strike, moved and left the 9 again, strike, move AGAIN and left the 7...then a dbl in the 10th to lose by a handful of sticks...that 194 could well have been 240something...ah well. Could be better days are a-comin' but you couldn't tell it from my results..





Edited by 6_ball_man ( 08:34 AM )