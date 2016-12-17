Sponsored Links







Page 1 of 2 1 2 > Topic Options Rate This Topic #196129 - 06:30 PM New bowling shoes goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 333

High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 333A/S/L: 58/M/California



I tried them today in league and got no slide out of the default S8 soles and heels (not sure what H number they are).







I changed the heel to red suede ones and still got little slide. In fact, the right heel seems to sticks as I walk. Someone watched me and told me that I was shuffling my feet on the approach. I can understand how that affects my right shoe but is that also causing me not to be able to slide at all with the left?



Thoughts? I picked up a new pair of Storm SP 800 bowling shoes on a Black Friday special. These are made by Dexter and the heels and soles are interchangeable. Note that I am moving from 30 year old Linds Classics.I tried them today in league and got no slide out of the default S8 soles and heels (not sure what H number they are).I changed the heel to red suede ones and still got little slide. In fact, the right heel seems to sticks as I walk. Someone watched me and told me that I was shuffling my feet on the approach. I can understand how that affects my right shoe but is that also causing me not to be able to slide at all with the left?Thoughts?

First Team



15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Blend10 OSW



Second Team



15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Special Teams



15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196130 - 06:34 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 286

A/S/L: 69/M/California



All new bowling shoes are a little sticky out of the box. Usually, a little (very little) EZ-Slide can get them going.



Wood approaches have an even temperament in almost all conditions. Synthetic approaches are more Jekyll and Hyde. Cold or dry make synthetic approaches slippery while warm and humid will make them sticky.



If you try EZ-Slide, place it on the sliding shoe only, then



Be careful on synthetic approaches. EZ-Slide and cold/dry synthetic approaches are like ice on ice.



When you finish, make sure you leave the approach the way you found it. The next person behind may not appreciate any EZ-Slide you leave behind.



Depending on your body weight and bowling shoe brand, it can take 1-3 games for your shoes to begin to feel consistent. Wood or synthetic approaches? Temperature? Humidity?All new bowling shoes are a little sticky out of the box. Usually, a little (very little) EZ-Slide can get them going.Wood approaches have an even temperament in almost all conditions. Synthetic approaches are more Jekyll and Hyde. Cold or dry make synthetic approaches slippery while warm and humid will make them sticky.If you try EZ-Slide, place it on the sliding shoe only, then wipe off most excess and slide your foot back and forth without doing a real approach.Be careful on synthetic approaches. EZ-Slide and cold/dry synthetic approaches are like ice on ice.When you finish, make sure you leave the approach the way you found it. The next person behind may not appreciate any EZ-Slide you leave behind.Depending on your body weight and bowling shoe brand, it can take 1-3 games for your shoes to begin to feel consistent.



Edited by 82Boat69 ( 07:38 PM )

Top #196131 - 07:37 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 333

High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 333A/S/L: 58/M/California They are synthetic. I will try breaking them in with powder as you suggested. If all fails, there is a S12 replacement sole.



Edited by goobee ( 08:26 PM ) _________________________

First Team



15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Blend10 OSW



Second Team



15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Special Teams



15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top #196132 - 09:58 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 244

Action BowlerRegistered: 04/20/13Posts: 244A/S/L: 69/m/IL I have Dexter's and used to use the S8 sole. Recently switched to S10 and changed to the Red suede heel for more slide. Works nice. Been thinking of ordering the S12 sole to see if I'd slide even more.

Top #196133 - 08:21 AM Re: New bowling shoes Re: djp1080] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 631

Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 631A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey I always love/hate getting new shoes because of the break-in period. I would try to get to the lanes earlier and spend a lot of time standing in place and sliding my slide sole on the approach.



I have a pair of SST8's, with sole S8 and the red heel. I already knew I would use the red heel since I used the red one on the pair of SST6's that I was replacing. When they came in the mail and I saw the heel that they had on the slide sole, I changed it before they ever saw a lane.



I think I've said it before, but I'm very impressed with durability of the SST8's. Mine are nearly 5 years old and are in excellent shape. I used to have a lot of trouble with the rubber tip on the non-sliding sole. I don't drag my toe, but I drive a lot off of it and it would wear out quickly, rip in the middle from where the shoe was bending, or separate from the rest of the shoe. When I got the 8's, I was excited to see that it was replaceable if it were to wear out. Of course, now that it could be replaced there is absolutely no need for me to do that.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #196143 - 10:38 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 333

High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 333A/S/L: 58/M/California I found some S12 soles on ebay. The price seemed right, less than $16 bucks shipped so I ordered them. Even if it turns out I don't need them, I can always use them later on really bad approaches.

Here's a link if anybody is interested in picking some up too.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/121941778347?_trksid=p2055119.m1438.l2649&ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT



Here's a link if anybody is interested in picking some up too.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/121941778347?_trksid=p2055119.m1438.l2649&ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT _________________________

First Team



15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Blend10 OSW



Second Team



15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Special Teams



15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top #196146 - 03:31 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 369

High RollerRegistered: 09/08/13Posts: 369A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Goobee, Congrats on the new shoes. I'v been using a pair of SST6's for 6 years now. They are getting worn out too.



I bought a pair of SST8's 3 years ago and had a hard time getting them to slide right so I changed back to the SST6.



Something I did that might help you and the other members is I cut some old slides horizontally into strips and use them interchangeable depending on how slick or sticky the approach is.



I currently have a 9 at the toe (first 2 inches), a strip of 8 (one inch) and the remainder is a 8. What I usually do is switch out the 1 inch strip of 8 with a 1 inch strip of 9, which reduces the traction enough to slide without being too much.



Don't worry about cutting the slides. If this doesn't work for you, all you need to do is put all of the pieces together on the shoe and you will never know they were cut.



I found most of the excessive grip was coming from the heel. I never got the right feel from the heel. In addition, these shoes are taller. I felt like I was bowling downward at an angle with the heel being too high. I might have adapted if I gave them more of a try but for now, they sit in a box in the garage.

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #196151 - 03:54 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9373

Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9373A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill NEVER, NEVER, put EZ slide on your foot or powder. It leaves residue and I don't need to hurt myself.



If I saw that, I would have the desk clean the approach with alcohol. then, you won't slide at all.



My Linds Pros slide just fine. don't ruin it for me.





Edited by Dennis Michael ( 03:56 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #196154 - 12:28 AM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 333

High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 333A/S/L: 58/M/California Hi Bill, I am going to try the S12, that might be the ticket.



Dennis, I hear you. We bowled sweepers in Vegas earlier this year. When I got on the approach, I promptly almost slipped and fell. It turns out, they had a seniors league early in the day and the house purposely added something to the approaches to help the seniors slide better. Not cool. _________________________

First Team



15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Blend10 OSW



Second Team



15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Special Teams



15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top #196155 - 01:49 AM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9373

Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9373A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Goobee for what ever reason, seniors buy cheap, sport Mart shoes that are interchangeable. They can't push off with their off foot and can't slide with their slide foot.



I sometimes teach seniors. And, when they finally learn to slide, they throw their shoes away. The ones who don't, get a slide sock over their shoe. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









