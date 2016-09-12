BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 5: 5 Kingpins
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196064 - 12/09/16 09:27 AM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
steve, everyone's been submitting scores, just a lot being quiet. I talk to jbungard on Facebook occasionally, too.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196071 - 12/11/16 06:31 AM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 506
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
I know the scores have been coming in, just not been alot of team chat towards the end of this VL season
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#196082 - 12/13/16 12:58 AM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Just two points from Team 3. Still in last, but still a chance to get out of the cellar too.

I'm likely using my Sunday league scores this week, as I have to attend a cousin's wake on Wednesday night.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196117 - 12/15/16 05:07 PM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 506
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Can't say I finished the VL with a bang, but put some decent scores together, 1 open in the 10th frame game one, 1 unconverted split in game two, wifted a 6/10 and left the 6 game three, only opens , but not alot of strikes 222-199-215 =636 to finish with.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#196141 - 12/18/16 09:34 PM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
160-129-150=439

The frame-by-frame

Probably better if I took my blind. :|
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196149 - 12/20/16 12:30 AM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
All seven from the vacant, and that allowed us to sneak above the 50% points won line, as well as sneak into 4th place because 5th, 6th, and 7th were tied, a point behind us.

And we were "Most Talkative" despite the late silence. smile

As always, great "bowling" with you, and maybe we'll "meet" again in another virtual league season. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 175 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196150 - 12/20/16 12:32 PM Re: Team 5: 5 Kingpins [Re: Richie V.]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 506
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Up to 4th is not a bad result considering where we were a couple of weeks ago. Nice been with a talkative team hope to bowl with you again in the future at some stage.
Keep on knocking those pins down and good luck
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Rule interpretation
by Dennis Michael - Today at 12:20 AM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:22 PM
My imagination or what
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:06 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 12/21/16 10:52 PM
Fall '16 Week 15 V-league results, final standings
by steveA - 12/21/16 02:15 PM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/18/16 09:35 PM
Who was that guy?
by djp1080 - 12/18/16 01:01 PM
Just another venting blog
by djp1080 - 12/16/16 05:57 PM
LOL - little Lebowski tribute by Home Free
by goobee - 12/16/16 01:41 AM
Why can't I bowl kile this?
by champ - 12/15/16 11:40 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM
Fall '16 Week 14 V-league results
by Richie V. - 12/13/16 02:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.