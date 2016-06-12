Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196033 - 08:58 PM Re: Team 4: Big Four Re: Vic44] Vic44

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/27/09

Posts: 800

A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO Also, when does this season end? If anyone here knows... please let me know. I bowl Sundays, so will not be able to bowl the week of 12-19 through 12-25 if that week is still within our season. Thanks all.

Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.



Career HG: 300 (3)

Career HS: 772

Career High Avg(09-10) 217.

15-16 Avg: 189



Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead.



_________________________Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.Career HG: 300 (3)Career HS: 772Career High Avg(09-10) 217.15-16 Avg: 189Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196038 - 10:56 AM Re: Team 4: Big Four Re: Vic44] White_Rabbitt





Registered: 01/15/15

Posts: 81

A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio League BowlerRegistered: 01/15/15Posts: 81A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio Hey Vic! Welcome back! Looks like you sure made up for not posting in awhile. lol

I hear ya about this game being so weird...I've had a few of those up & down series the past few weeks!



Enjoy the holidays everyone!



Only 1 more week to go for this Fall league! _________________________

Bag:

Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)

Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)

Storm Mix (15#)



Scores:

Curr. League Avg: 190

High Game: 279

High Series: 705



PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"

USBC #: 15-184560

Top #196063 - 11:44 PM Re: Team 4: Big Four Re: Vic44] wklstoy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/15/10

Posts: 776

A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA Well gang, I was pretty putrid tonight. 191-148-205, 544. Just not very good. _________________________

Game: 290

Series: 792



Current Avg: 199

Current Game: 266

Current Series: 669



LX16

Breakout

Hype

IQ

T-Zone

Top #196145 - 11:54 PM Re: Team 4: Big Four Re: Vic44] wklstoy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/15/10

Posts: 776

A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA Again not all that good on Thursday. 200,196,184-580. Having trouble getting good pin action. _________________________

Game: 290

Series: 792



Current Avg: 199

Current Game: 266

Current Series: 669



LX16

Breakout

Hype

IQ

T-Zone

Top Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel