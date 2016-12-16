#196137 - 01:01 PM Re: Who was that guy? Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)] djp1080

Lots of info on old Chicago bowling and old alleys.

I recall as a kid going bowling at a number of places around Chicago with my relatives. Many of the places had pin boys and always had a great time. Brings back memories... Thanks again!



Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)



scroll down this link to find Joe Campi.

https://bowlinghistory.wordpress.com/page/8/



rr

