#196120 - 12/16/16 09:26 AM Who was that guy?
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
I need a K.O.O.K. (keeper of odd knowledge) nut

Who was the Pro bowler who took three very uneven steps to the line, He was a big guy who walked like Frankenstein, crazy but bowled very well.

I looked for videos but was unable to fine a clip. I know I have seen it, any help?

JOE


#196121 - 12/16/16 09:41 AM Re: Who was that guy?
82Boat69
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California

Top
#196122 - 12/16/16 10:15 AM Re: Who was that guy?
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Nope not the guy I'm thinking of he was bigger (taller and weighed more) than Bob Handley, and walked a very slow uneven labored path to the line.

JOE

JOE

Top
#196123 - 12/16/16 11:13 AM Re: Who was that guy?
82Boat69
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Check out that website I posted. If he ever won a title, his name will be there.

Top
#196124 - 12/16/16 03:19 PM Re: Who was that guy?
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 244
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
I'll suggest it was Wayne Garber. It looks as though he never won a PBA event...

Top
#196125 - 12/16/16 03:49 PM Re: Who was that guy?
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Yep, Wayne is the guy I was thinking of.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M

Thank you,

JOE





Top
#196135 - 12/18/16 09:16 AM Re: Who was that guy?
rrb6699 (RayRay)
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 479
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
speaking of "that guy". does anybody know of video of either Jimmy Smith and Count Gengler?

there is so much lore about the Count and his antics. the age of video was around before Gengler left the scene. Jimmy Smith continued bowling much longer.

im sure there's video of him. let me know of any of these videos. would be interesting to see how they bowled.

rr
Top
#196136 - 12/18/16 09:36 AM Re: Who was that guy?
rrb6699 (RayRay)
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 479
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
speaking of"that guy" did you know the winner of the first pba event was a senior bowler? use this link to view some fascinating bowling history that should not be forgotten. this site is fascinating.

scroll down this link to find Joe Campi.
https://bowlinghistory.wordpress.com/page/8/

rr

scroll down this link to find Joe Campi.
https://bowlinghistory.wordpress.com/page/8/

rr
Top
#196137 - 12/18/16 01:01 PM Re: Who was that guy?
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 244
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Thanks for posting the link RayRay.
Lots of info on old Chicago bowling and old alleys.
I recall as a kid going bowling at a number of places around Chicago with my relatives. Many of the places had pin boys and always had a great time. Brings back memories... Thanks again!

Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)
speaking of"that guy" did you know the winner of the first pba event was a senior bowler? use this link to view some fascinating bowling history that should not be forgotten. this site is fascinating.

scroll down this link to find Joe Campi.
https://bowlinghistory.wordpress.com/page/8/

rr

Top



