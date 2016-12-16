BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196126 - 12/16/16 03:57 PM Re: Just another venting blog [Re: RGR]
W9JAB
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
I'm coming to terms that I will never slide with my left foot
Check out old Wayne, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M

No slide, a delivery like Frankenstein, and timing only he can understand, But he gets them down.

Now he might not be the best, but you do need to be pretty darn good to face off with Walter Ray.

JOE


#196127 - 12/16/16 04:20 PM Re: Just another venting blog [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Lot's of ways to get there, but check out the fundamentals at release;

Body angle, spine tilt, swing slot, and leverage.

#196128 - 12/16/16 05:57 PM Re: Just another venting blog [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 244
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Mr. Garber looks like he kind of strolled up there towards the line, hesitated and then did a one step drill. Nice!

Page 2 of 2



