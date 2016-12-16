Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196126 - 03:57 PM Re: Just another venting blog Re: RGR] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 138

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 138A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Quote: I'm coming to terms that I will never slide with my left foot



Check out old Wayne,



No slide, a delivery like Frankenstein, and timing only he can understand, But he gets them down.



Now he might not be the best, but you do need to be pretty darn good to face off with Walter Ray.



JOE





. Check out old Wayne, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M No slide, a delivery like Frankenstein, and timing only he can understand, But he gets them down.Now he might not be the best, but you do need to be pretty darn good to face off with Walter Ray.JOE

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196127 - 04:20 PM Re: Just another venting blog Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 286

A/S/L: 69/M/California Lot's of ways to get there, but check out the fundamentals at release;



Body angle, spine tilt, swing slot, and leverage.

Top #196128 - 05:57 PM Re: Just another venting blog Re: 82Boat69] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 244

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Mr. Garber looks like he kind of strolled up there towards the line, hesitated and then did a one step drill. Nice!

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel