Why can't I bowl kile this?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrFhr90ZK44

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Eb_NVjFah0



This is the kind stuff that can drive you mad!



JOE





. This is the kind stuff that can drive you mad!JOE



Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?





Well the kids have a few advantages; nimble minds, unwavering dedication, zero responsibilities, financial support, and often junior programs with coaching and equipment available for free.



But you can learn a few things from them.



Most kids just love the game. Its all they want to do. They'll practice whenever they can, just for the love of the game. And when the scores aren't as high as they'd like, they rarely get discouraged. They just keep at it.



Most kids aren't stuck on doing it one particular way. They'll try anything they see someone else do. The things that work they keep doing. A lot of adults want to to it THIS way.



We adults are so success minded we forget to enjoy the game for it is; we're not having fun if we're not achieving our goals. We have to remind ourselves to smile. Not take ourselves or the game so seriously. Relax and roll the ball. Enjoy the pure pleasure of just rolling the ball. And it will come. _________________________

Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?





Originally Posted By: champ Relax and roll the ball. Enjoy the pure pleasure of just rolling the ball. And it will come.

I know I forget this too often. This is something to get back to for sure.





Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?

Exactly! It's what I call going back to basics.



I suspect, but can't prove, that slumps are caused by adding a problem to an otherwise sound delivery. A little muscle tension here, a minor body angle there, car keys in the wrong pocket :-) It can really be minor stuff but in a game of fractions at the line and feet and inches 60 feet away, those little things add up.

Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?





That little girl is going to do well. Her posture and mechanics are sound, no hint of trying to do more than necessary. The boy looping the ball out, he is going to struggle with control with the amount of revs he puts on the ball.

Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?





Well put.



I watched the "Prodigy bowler Logan" toss a 300,

he used a 12 lb. ball tossing from the far left to right, with deck clearing results each time.



I can't take anything away from his technical game, but I do wonder how much is bowler and how much is the ball.



JOE



Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?

A/S/L: 69/M/California In today's game, matching a person's game and equipment can make a huge difference. I wonder what ball he uses and how he drilled it?



His delivery looks all or nothing, kind of like EJ Tackett :-)



I seem to remember about 5 years ago, DV8 claimed they were attempting to make a 12 pound ball hit like 14. I wonder where they are in their efforts?

Re: Why can't I bowl kile this?





I'll say his physical game is a lot better than most adults when they shoot their first 300 game.



The bowling balls we throw today definitely make striking easier than it was a few decades ago, but Logan is obviously already very proficient at the modern game.



If he stays focused through his adolescent years I wouldn't be the slightest bit surprised to see him become a touring pro. He'll get bigger, stronger, smarter, and more experienced. He'll get cocky, and then he'll get knocked down a rung or two. And he'll come through it all a very very good bowler.



