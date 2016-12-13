BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196090 - 12/13/16 09:19 PM Re: mental game [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Slumps are a great topic, because I've just started one.

In some slumps, I'm all over the place. In this one, I'm hitting the pocket but not carrying the hits. As usual I look at the results of my hits for clues, but I'm not seeing anything obvious.

When this occurs, I simply assume my speed and RPM's are mismatched or maybe axis rotation is off. I only throw 14 pounds, so I don't need to be too far off to lose a hit.

Because I can change balls and lines and get the same result, I've settle on speed/RPM mismatched. The cause is most likely missing my 'timing point' so my leverage isn't what it needs to be.

When my 'timing point' is wrong, I need to adjust my feet and be more patient with my release. Oddly, any physical attempt I make to get synced puts me just a bit too early or just a bit too late.

I'm 69 and the physical adjustment might be to small for my aging coordination. I'm beginning to think for some slumps I just need to ride them out. I'll keep trying though.

#196092 - 12/14/16 09:53 AM Re: mental game [Re: Doogie]
First off I wonder what different people consider a slump. How long does it have to be to be considered a slump or just a couple off nights.

For me I try and look at why I am not scoring. Am I bowling good physically just not carrying or mental game not keeping up? Is my physical game off?

The two things in my opinion that can help to end a slump are to either take a break of 2+ weeks. (not a good option to me) Or I need to try something drastically different for a week or two.
#196094 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM Re: mental game [Re: Doogie]
For me it's all about the numbers. I shoot 12 games a week and 4 are in league. If my average for all my games drops off 5-10% for a couple of weeks, I consider myself in a slump. I consider all slumps equal :-) I go back to basics and begin trying to figure out the problem. Even if I know what's wrong, I'm not always able to correct the problem physically.

Over my life I think slumps usually run 2-4 weeks despite all my best efforts. Its like nothing feels right and then one day it does and things go back to normal :-)

