Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196090 - 09:19 PM Re: mental game Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 286

A/S/L: 69/M/California Slumps are a great topic, because I've just started one.



In some slumps, I'm all over the place. In this one, I'm hitting the pocket but not carrying the hits. As usual I look at the results of my hits for clues, but I'm not seeing anything obvious.



When this occurs, I simply assume my speed and RPM's are mismatched or maybe axis rotation is off. I only throw 14 pounds, so I don't need to be too far off to lose a hit.



Because I can change balls and lines and get the same result, I've settle on speed/RPM mismatched. The cause is most likely missing my 'timing point' so my leverage isn't what it needs to be.



When my 'timing point' is wrong, I need to adjust my feet and be more patient with my release. Oddly, any physical attempt I make to get synced puts me just a bit too early or just a bit too late.



I'm 69 and the physical adjustment might be to small for my aging coordination. I'm beginning to think for some slumps I just need to ride them out. I'll keep trying though.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196092 - 09:53 AM Re: mental game Re: Doogie] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 342

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 342A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE First off I wonder what different people consider a slump. How long does it have to be to be considered a slump or just a couple off nights.



For me I try and look at why I am not scoring. Am I bowling good physically just not carrying or mental game not keeping up? Is my physical game off?



The two things in my opinion that can help to end a slump are to either take a break of 2+ weeks. (not a good option to me) Or I need to try something drastically different for a week or two. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top #196094 - 10:08 AM Re: mental game Re: Doogie] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 286

A/S/L: 69/M/California For me it's all about the numbers. I shoot 12 games a week and 4 are in league. If my average for all my games drops off 5-10% for a couple of weeks, I consider myself in a slump. I consider all slumps equal :-) I go back to basics and begin trying to figure out the problem. Even if I know what's wrong, I'm not always able to correct the problem physically.



Over my life I think slumps usually run 2-4 weeks despite all my best efforts. Its like nothing feels right and then one day it does and things go back to normal :-)

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel