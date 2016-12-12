BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196078 - 12/12/16 09:42 AM Help at the Lanes
I had been struggling with finding a decent strike shot for some time. crying

My expectation was a big sweeping hockey stick hook.
I would stand far left and toss right, with disappointing results. livid

Had a hard time keeping right of the head pin, too much hook or no hook at all. I got suggestions from other bowlers, I was told I need more surface and less speed, and it just did not help. brickwall

I could get the big hook but it arrived flat, no power, lots of 5s and splits. thumbsdown

Out of frustration and researching this forum, I thought what the heck, I had the ball polished, (I had been scuffing it up) and decided to toss it faster. idea

Ill be dammed, I did not get a sweeping hook, but I do get about a nice 5-7 board movement at the very end, and of course much more drive. rotfl

The point is as much as others tried to help, the advice I was getting was 180 from what was needed.
I was trying to get the ball to do what I wanted, not what the ball wanted.
Once I figured out what the ball wanted everything changed. love

JOE

#196083 - 12/13/16 09:36 AM Re: Help at the Lanes [Re: W9JAB]
Big hooks come at a price if a person doesn't have enough speed or enough RPM's. If a ball is running out of energy, roughing up the surface exacerbates the problem.

I'm a big fan of polishing reactive resin balls to take the edge off them. Polishing a ball can cause a ball to store more energy as long as the ball doesn't skid too far before reacting.

The problem with polish, it's tough to get off once it's on. Polish will stop a ball from soaking up as much oil as without polish, but it will also stop ball cleaners from removing oil already soaked up and it will also get in the way of sweating if you want to get oil out. To get polish out, you'll be looking at a serious resurfacing project.

Other possibilities are;

Use a less aggressive ball surface to begin with
Lengthen the pin-to-PAP distance so the ball expends energy slower
Open up the VAL angle
Clear your thumb earlier to increase axis tilt
Get more up the back to reduce axis rotation
Move your whole shot deeper into the lane pattern

All of the items above will get your ball farther down lane without scrubbing of too much energy.

That said, I have 2 Storm 'Lock' balls. One is out of the box drilled 45 x 4 x 35 and I clean it religiously. The other is drilled 50 x 5 x 50 and polished with Extender polish.

