#196072 - 12/11/16 04:03 PM HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
Jmc1972
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/11/16
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 44/M/Denver
Good Afternoon all,

I would like to get everyone's thoughts. Can't find anything online.

I have a 15# Hammer Bad Intentions Hybrid with out-of-the-box surface (500/3000) which is not hooking on the backend. I've tried 3 different alleys with 3 different oil patterns. If I slow the ball down to 15mph I get some hook.

Has anyone changed the surface to a Hybrid? I'm considering 1000 grit Abralon. I also have a 2000 grit pad. I'm not comfortable slowing down and my starting point is at the very front of the ball return with my ball at my knees when I start the approach to get 15mph.

Your thoughts are greatly appreciated!!!


Edited by Jmc1972 (12/11/16 04:22 PM)
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196073 - 12/11/16 08:49 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
champ
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 1995
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
That its a hybrid doesn't really mean anything when changing the coverstock. Just find your happy grit.

I find that changing from 3000 to 2000 makes quite a big difference. Give it a shot. If it isn't doing what you want just keep going.
Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG
2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG


#196075 - 12/11/16 11:47 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
Jmc1972
Jmc1972 Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/11/16
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 44/M/Denver
Thanks! I didn't think there was anything different, just wasn't sure. I'll post the results in a couple weeks when return from Salt Lake.

#196077 - 12/12/16 09:36 AM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
W9JAB
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
I had been struggling with finding a decent strike shot for some time.
My expectation was a big sweeping hockey stick hook.
I would stand far left and toss right, with disappointing results.
Had a hard time keeping right of the head pin, too much hook or no hook at all. I got suggestions from other bowlers, I was told I need more surface and less speed, and it just did not help.
I could get the big hook but it arrived flat, no power, lots of 5s and splits.
Out of frustration and researching this forum, I thought what the heck, I had the ball polished, (I had been scuffing it up) and decided to toss it faster.
Ill be dammed, I did not get a sweeping hook, but I do get about a nice 5-7 board movement at the very end, and of course much more drive.
The point is as much as others tried to help, the advice I was getting was 180 from what was needed.
I was trying to get the ball to do what I wanted, not what the ball wanted.
Once I figured out what the ball wanted everything changed.

JOE

.

#196079 - 12/12/16 09:48 AM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Big hooks come at a price if a person doesn't have enough speed or enough RPM's. If a ball is running out of energy, roughing up the surface exacerbates the problem.

Polishing a ball can cause a ball to store more energy as long as the ball doesn't skid too far before reacting. The problem with polish, it's tough to get off once it's on.

Other possibilities are;

Use a less aggressive ball surface to begin with
Lengthen the pin-to-PAP distance so the ball expends energy slower
Open up the VAL angle

#196081 - 12/12/16 05:14 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid
goobee
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 333
A/S/L: 58/M/California
The fact is, not everyone is capable of throwing a big lollipop ball. It's also difficult to control and does not necessarily add pins to your average.

An arc to the pocket is easier to control in my opinion. Exactly why are you wanting to throw a big ball?
