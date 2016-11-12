Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196072 - 04:03 PM HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Jmc1972

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 12/11/16

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 44/M/Denver Good Afternoon all,



I would like to get everyone's thoughts. Can't find anything online.



I have a 15# Hammer Bad Intentions Hybrid with out-of-the-box surface (500/3000) which is not hooking on the backend. I've tried 3 different alleys with 3 different oil patterns. If I slow the ball down to 15mph I get some hook.



Has anyone changed the surface to a Hybrid? I'm considering 1000 grit Abralon. I also have a 2000 grit pad. I'm not comfortable slowing down and my starting point is at the very front of the ball return with my ball at my knees when I start the approach to get 15mph.



Your thoughts are greatly appreciated!!!



Edited by Jmc1972 ( 04:22 PM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196073 - 08:49 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Re: Jmc1972] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 1995

That its a hybrid doesn't really mean anything when changing the coverstock. Just find your happy grit.

I find that changing from 3000 to 2000 makes quite a big difference. Give it a shot. If it isn't doing what you want just keep going.



I find that changing from 3000 to 2000 makes quite a big difference. Give it a shot. If it isn't doing what you want just keep going. _________________________

Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG

2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG





Top #196075 - 11:47 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Re: Jmc1972] Jmc1972

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 12/11/16

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 44/M/Denver Thanks! I didn't think there was anything different, just wasn't sure. I'll post the results in a couple weeks when return from Salt Lake.

Top #196077 - 09:36 AM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Re: Jmc1972] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 138

I had been struggling with finding a decent strike shot for some time.

My expectation was a big sweeping hockey stick hook.

I would stand far left and toss right, with disappointing results.

Had a hard time keeping right of the head pin, too much hook or no hook at all. I got suggestions from other bowlers, I was told I need more surface and less speed, and it just did not help.

I could get the big hook but it arrived flat, no power, lots of 5s and splits.

Out of frustration and researching this forum, I thought what the heck, I had the ball polished, (I had been scuffing it up) and decided to toss it faster.

Ill be dammed, I did not get a sweeping hook, but I do get about a nice 5-7 board movement at the very end, and of course much more drive.

The point is as much as others tried to help, the advice I was getting was 180 from what was needed.

I was trying to get the ball to do what I wanted, not what the ball wanted.

Once I figured out what the ball wanted everything changed.



JOE



.

Top #196079 - 09:48 AM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 286

Big hooks come at a price if a person doesn't have enough speed or enough RPM's. If a ball is running out of energy, roughing up the surface exacerbates the problem.



Polishing a ball can cause a ball to store more energy as long as the ball doesn't skid too far before reacting. The problem with polish, it's tough to get off once it's on.



Other possibilities are;



Use a less aggressive ball surface to begin with

Lengthen the pin-to-PAP distance so the ball expends energy slower

Open up the VAL angle

Top #196081 - 05:14 PM Re: HELP - Changing the surface of a Hybrid Re: Jmc1972] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 333

The fact is, not everyone is capable of throwing a big lollipop ball. It's also difficult to control and does not necessarily add pins to your average.



An arc to the pocket is easier to control in my opinion. Exactly why are you wanting to throw a big ball? _________________________

First Team



15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Blend10 OSW



Second Team



15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Special Teams



15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top

