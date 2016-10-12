Sponsored Links







New Ball

6_ball_man



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 748

Registered: 10/19/07



Monster Bowling LLC



I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed". The guy that has the Pro Shop I patronize is starting a ball company and his first release is coming this week. The ball company will be named Monster Bowling LLC and the first ball out is the Loch Ness Monster. It is a mid diff ball designed to be a benchmark ball (first out of the bag). The core was designed by Roto and the balls are poured by Storm. Here's a link to the FB page (I don't know that they have a stand alone web site for the ball co.The Pro Shop is Begin'rs To Pro's):I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed". _________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1.5k dull)

Rotogrip Deranged(2k+polish)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Track 300T (4k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: New Ball
champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 1995

Registered: 11/30/10

Very cool. Its pretty interesting that a guy can make his own line. Best of luck to him. In the videos on his Facebook page, the ball looks like it rolls very well. With some exposure he could do well for himself.

Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG

2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG





