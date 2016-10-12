BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196066 - 12/10/16 03:01 PM New Ball
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 748
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
The guy that has the Pro Shop I patronize is starting a ball company and his first release is coming this week. The ball company will be named Monster Bowling LLC and the first ball out is the Loch Ness Monster. It is a mid diff ball designed to be a benchmark ball (first out of the bag). The core was designed by Roto and the balls are poured by Storm. Here's a link to the FB page (I don't know that they have a stand alone web site for the ball co.The Pro Shop is Begin'rs To Pro's):

Monster Bowling LLC

I am getting one as soon as they are oout...one of the problems I typically have is controlling the overhookiness of the current equipment and I am hoping this is much more...uh..."relaxed".
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1.5k dull)
Rotogrip Deranged(2k+polish)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Track 300T (4k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196069 - 12/10/16 10:27 PM Re: New Ball [Re: 6_ball_man]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 1995
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Very cool. Its pretty interesting that a guy can make his own line. Best of luck to him. In the videos on his Facebook page, the ball looks like it rolls very well. With some exposure he could do well for himself.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG
2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG


