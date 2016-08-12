BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196053 - 12/08/16 12:26 AM Re: Battle with consistency [Re: goobee]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 333
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Yeah, my mental game isn't so good right now either.
_________________________
First Team

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Blend10 OSW

Second Team

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Special Teams

15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top
#196065 - 12/10/16 04:04 AM Re: Battle with consistency [Re: goobee]
looseleftie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/31/09
Posts: 882
A/S/L: 45 m
Hey Goobee, you have described why I left traditional one handed bowling.. The tape in and out, swollen or shrunken thumb GRRRR!!
It wasn't enjoyable at all....

The consistency thing, well, even the pros have bad games.. Just focus and visualize your shot for each frame.Forget your 250 game just before, your back on the first frame again of next game..

#196067 - 12/10/16 08:35 PM Re: Battle with consistency [Re: goobee]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 333
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Last night I added tape to the thumb holes in a cold garage to simulate conditions and to not have to worry about it today.

Not too bad of a day in league this AM. First game 269 followed by a 201. This is a reasonable drop since I know I can't sustain a high 200's pace. Third game was 170 which is about 6 pins under my current average which appears to be reasonable as well.
_________________________
First Team

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Blend10 OSW

Second Team

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Special Teams

15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

#196068 - 12/10/16 09:55 PM Re: Battle with consistency [Re: goobee]
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 1995
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Nice job Goobee!
_________________________
Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG
2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG


