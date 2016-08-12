Sponsored Links







Yeah, my mental game isn't so good right now either.

Hey Goobee, you have described why I left traditional one handed bowling.. The tape in and out, swollen or shrunken thumb GRRRR!!

It wasn't enjoyable at all....

It wasn't enjoyable at all....



The consistency thing, well, even the pros have bad games.. Just focus and visualize your shot for each frame.Forget your 250 game just before, your back on the first frame again of next game..

Last night I added tape to the thumb holes in a cold garage to simulate conditions and to not have to worry about it today.



Not too bad of a day in league this AM. First game 269 followed by a 201. This is a reasonable drop since I know I can't sustain a high 200's pace. Third game was 170 which is about 6 pins under my current average which appears to be reasonable as well. _________________________

