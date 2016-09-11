BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#195833 - 11/09/16 04:17 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 248
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Sorry to hear it Steve... hope you get it figured out soon!

I came back to earth this week too. Threw the ball well, but struggled to read the transition, and struggled with carry all night. 212, 215, 205
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#195847 - 11/10/16 11:32 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
170-165-192. I was all over the place last night. Strike ball tended to be 2-3 boards left of target and spare ball would be 2-3 boards right. Middle of third game I think I figured out a physical game flaw that had crept in and finished better. Now to remember for next week and see how it goes.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

#195894 - 11/14/16 05:38 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 652
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
164-191-201

Not bad with a lot of opens. Fitness Fitness Fitness

My old legs need to move better, and I need to warm up quicker. As we took one game and lost three in this league, I looked at the sheet and realized that had I not missed the spare in game three last frame, we would have taken 3 points. Lost by 4 pins.

It's coming back, just not all at once.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#195908 - 11/17/16 10:46 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
kwik8 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/20/09
Posts: 248
A/S/L: 40/m/Md
Hey guys, sorry I haven't checked in. Was having trouble getting logged in on mobile and working 10-14 days at moment 6 days. Anyhow, I am on only one league at time being and it's in a really old tough house so my scores will be up and down. Sad, owner of facility got cancer and is very sick. Hasn't been caring for lanes in last two years and it's old to begin with. Most guys average difference is almost house/sport in there. No excuses though I can bowl a good bit better.

This week wasn't horrendous. I should have scored better but went 598. Three a split each of three games on balls a sprayed wide (big no no in this old wood house) and the flew through the nose. I could have done much better if I focused better. Take care,

Chris
_________________________
Don't be decisively wrong.....

#195909 - 11/17/16 11:12 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
217-186-152. What i thought I found last week worked. Lanes just got too dry and I couldn't adjust properly in game three. Best performance physically this year though.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

#195919 - 11/19/16 09:33 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 652
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
177 - 141 - 172. Lost in space.

Having the wrong balls and a testy rotator cuff limits me to my b or even c game. Left a ton of 10's and 7's, and plump wore myself out.

Spending some time with the balls tomorrow with the spinner. Lots of straight bowlers in this league, and a slightly longer shot this year. I need polish.

Probably need a new ball too, but that can wait.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#195992 - 12/01/16 08:56 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
180-177-201 Slowly week to week things seem to be feeling better but I need to put it all together some night.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

#196007 - 12/03/16 10:14 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 652
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
182 - 190 - 170

I will be pre-bowling for next Friday tomorrow. Prepping the balls for a decent showing. Tomorrow will be my last bowling in this league for the year, as they will close down the rest of the month for private parties.

So Ritchie, I will need a sub for the last VL score, or absent. I will be traveling to Maine next weekend, hopefully get a chance to bowl at Portland Bowl.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#196050 - 12/07/16 11:46 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1224
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Hey guys, looks like I'm subbing here this week. I believe my entering average is 176. My series was 176-153-234.



Edited by beefers1 (12/07/16 11:48 PM)
Edit Reason: Got my average wrong
#196059 - 12/08/16 12:15 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
Went 198-182-199 this week. Increased speed seemed to help. I need to improve my spare shooting a bit more and I would be happy with where my game is.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

