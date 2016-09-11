Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #195833 - 04:17 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 248

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 248A/S/L: 33/M/WI Sorry to hear it Steve... hope you get it figured out soon!



I came back to earth this week too. Threw the ball well, but struggled to read the transition, and struggled with carry all night. 212, 215, 205 _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #195847 - 11:32 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 342

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 342A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE 170-165-192. I was all over the place last night. Strike ball tended to be 2-3 boards left of target and spare ball would be 2-3 boards right. Middle of third game I think I figured out a physical game flaw that had crept in and finished better. Now to remember for next week and see how it goes. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top #195894 - 05:38 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 652

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 652A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT 164-191-201



Not bad with a lot of opens. Fitness Fitness Fitness



My old legs need to move better, and I need to warm up quicker. As we took one game and lost three in this league, I looked at the sheet and realized that had I not missed the spare in game three last frame, we would have taken 3 points. Lost by 4 pins.



It's coming back, just not all at once. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #195908 - 10:46 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] kwik8





Registered: 01/20/09

Posts: 248

A/S/L: 40/m/Md Action BowlerRegistered: 01/20/09Posts: 248A/S/L: 40/m/Md Hey guys, sorry I haven't checked in. Was having trouble getting logged in on mobile and working 10-14 days at moment 6 days. Anyhow, I am on only one league at time being and it's in a really old tough house so my scores will be up and down. Sad, owner of facility got cancer and is very sick. Hasn't been caring for lanes in last two years and it's old to begin with. Most guys average difference is almost house/sport in there. No excuses though I can bowl a good bit better.



This week wasn't horrendous. I should have scored better but went 598. Three a split each of three games on balls a sprayed wide (big no no in this old wood house) and the flew through the nose. I could have done much better if I focused better. Take care,



Chris _________________________

Don't be decisively wrong.....

Top #195909 - 11:12 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 342

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 342A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE 217-186-152. What i thought I found last week worked. Lanes just got too dry and I couldn't adjust properly in game three. Best performance physically this year though. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top #195919 - 09:33 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 652

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 652A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT 177 - 141 - 172. Lost in space.



Having the wrong balls and a testy rotator cuff limits me to my b or even c game. Left a ton of 10's and 7's, and plump wore myself out.



Spending some time with the balls tomorrow with the spinner. Lots of straight bowlers in this league, and a slightly longer shot this year. I need polish.



Probably need a new ball too, but that can wait. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #195992 - 08:56 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 342

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 342A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE 180-177-201 Slowly week to week things seem to be feeling better but I need to put it all together some night. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top #196007 - 10:14 AM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 652

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 652A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT 182 - 190 - 170



I will be pre-bowling for next Friday tomorrow. Prepping the balls for a decent showing. Tomorrow will be my last bowling in this league for the year, as they will close down the rest of the month for private parties.



So Ritchie, I will need a sub for the last VL score, or absent. I will be traveling to Maine next weekend, hopefully get a chance to bowl at Portland Bowl. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #196050 - 11:46 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1224

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Hey guys, looks like I'm subbing here this week. I believe my entering average is 176. My series was 176-153-234.







Edited by beefers1 ( 11:48 PM )

Edit Reason: Got my average wrong

Top #196059 - 12:15 PM Re: TEAM 3 - Thread Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 342

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 342A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Went 198-182-199 this week. Increased speed seemed to help. I need to improve my spare shooting a bit more and I would be happy with where my game is. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel