Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1200

- that one part fixed much of your timing issues and pulling is (mostly) always about timing.

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO RGR. If you do not mind me stealing off your lesson. Would love to hear about the advice you received regarding positioning your ball higher. I feel like I need to do that also, but whenever I try that, my swing gets more erratic.



Did your coach talk through the advantages of the higher positioning and how to combat it when your swing gets that way initially? I am sure that is the way to go, but want to minimize the damage as I learn.



THANKS!

VIc.

Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.



Career HG: 300 (3)

Career HS: 772

Career High Avg(09-10) 217.

15-16 Avg: 189



Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead.



Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.
Career HG: 300 (3)
Career HS: 772
Career High Avg(09-10) 217.
15-16 Avg: 189
Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead.

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario As I started to write this I had an old timers moment, Can not think of the word that was said, it gives you that strength or momentum. I start now with both hands on the ball holding it about the bottom of my rib cage ball against my chest, not tightly and elbow tucked in against my side. On the first step of my 4 step approach I push it out in front and basically let gravity drop it down on the second step. I still have to work on the next 2 steps, but it is a start.

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Could the word be leverage?

A/S/L: 69/M/California That would be my guess too.

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Could be. All I know is that it seem to reduce the amount of pulling I use to do. Not perfect but better. Have to work on the second half of approach. Used that starting position for the first time in league play yesterday. Missed my first 600 of the year by a mark in the tenth of the third game, threw it right where I wanted it in the tenth, I said Yes, then No, it grabbed just a little to soon and left the 3,9,10, of coarse I only got the two. But my first game I had 8 for 10 pocket hits resulting in 4 strikes and 4 ten pins converting all 10 pins, 1 frame of I don't know where my head was, resulting in a miss, and well a 184 game, combined with a 200 and 211. I'm a happy camper right now. Might try for my bucket list this year again.

