Originally Posted By: countryBoy87 I have an undrilled denver broncos bowling ball I purchased not to long ago, and haven't used it at all



I'm assuming you want to know the value of the ball.

This is more than likely a plastic spare ball.

Depending on wight it has limited interest to bowlers.

As one who is not a Bronco fan or interested in the NFL,

And if the wight was good I would say between $30-50

