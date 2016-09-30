BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Bowling Ball Reviews » NFL bowling ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#195276 - 09/30/16 02:13 PM NFL bowling ball
CountryBowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 09/30/16
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 29/M/Virginia
I have an undrilled denver broncos bowling ball I purchased not to long ago, and haven't used it at all

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#195283 - 09/30/16 08:55 PM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 333
A/S/L: 58/M/California
And that means what to us?
_________________________
First Team

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Blend10 OSW

Second Team

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Special Teams

15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top
#195285 - 10/01/16 11:45 AM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Originally Posted By: countryBoy87
I have an undrilled denver broncos bowling ball I purchased not to long ago, and haven't used it at all


I'm assuming you want to know the value of the ball.
This is more than likely a plastic spare ball.
Depending on wight it has limited interest to bowlers.
As one who is not a Bronco fan or interested in the NFL,
And if the wight was good I would say between $30-50
A big fan of the Broncos may go a little higher.

Top
#195338 - 10/03/16 09:31 PM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 369
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
It might be worth more if it had Elway's signature on one side and Peyton Manning's on the other side.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#196035 - 12/06/16 09:20 PM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
Vic44 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/27/09
Posts: 800
A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO
Brings up a point. These balls are usually plastic, as mentioned prior. Wonder what would be the harm of taking the same concept and getting these kind of insignia's on a mid-level performance type of ball. Probably not profitable, and too kitschy for the semi-serious bowler.... but has it been done?
Gracias.
_________________________
Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.

Career HG: 300 (3)
Career HS: 772
Career High Avg(09-10) 217.
15-16 Avg: 189

Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead. smile


Top
#196036 - 12/07/16 09:07 AM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: Vic44]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
getting these kind of insignia's on a mid-level performance type of ball.but has it been done?


Vic, probably not because for the decal to show through the cover stock, the cover needs to be clear.
Urethane, and more aggressive stocks are not transparent.

JOE


.

Top
#196037 - 12/07/16 10:21 AM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: W9JAB]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 1995
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
Vic, probably not because for the decal to show through the cover stock, the cover needs to be clear.
Urethane, and more aggressive stocks are not transparent.

JOE


Maybe a worthwhile endeavor for Motiv, who has the patent on their logos being part of the coverstock.

Brunswick has vis-a-ball. This could be Motiv's offshoot. I'll send their CEO an email and see if he'll cut me in on the proceeds.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300, 759, 204 AVG
2016-2017: 246, 690, 206 AVG


Top
#196047 - 12/07/16 07:14 PM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9373
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
The Pro Shop selling a CUBS world series ball for $125. Plastic display case is $40.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#196052 - 12/08/16 12:25 AM Re: NFL bowling ball [Re: CountryBowler]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 333
A/S/L: 58/M/California
You can order made to order NFL balls here:

Made to order balls
_________________________
First Team

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Blend10 OSW

Second Team

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Special Teams

15lbs Faball Nail (Spare)

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Rule interpretation
by Dennis Michael - Today at 12:20 AM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:22 PM
My imagination or what
by goobee - Yesterday at 09:06 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 12/21/16 10:52 PM
Fall '16 Week 15 V-league results, final standings
by steveA - 12/21/16 02:15 PM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/18/16 09:35 PM
Who was that guy?
by djp1080 - 12/18/16 01:01 PM
Just another venting blog
by djp1080 - 12/16/16 05:57 PM
LOL - little Lebowski tribute by Home Free
by goobee - 12/16/16 01:41 AM
Why can't I bowl kile this?
by champ - 12/15/16 11:40 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM
Fall '16 Week 14 V-league results
by Richie V. - 12/13/16 02:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.