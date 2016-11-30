BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#195982 - 11/30/16 01:53 AM QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://www.bowlersjournal.com/qubicaamf-acquires-cde-software/

Maybe the most important news I'll share all year, as it affects all of us who serve the bowlers at the local level. While the focus seems to be on BLS and BTM, I'm hoping this is also good news for those of us who own/use T-Brac, which is in dire need of an update (last version is 2006). I've had my problems w/ T-Brac, namely having it insert byes when I have "no byes" checked in the setup, but if they can fix that, allow for more printing options (I'd like to see six brackets/page in landscape orientation, which would help those of us seeking to save paper), and maybe add the capability of running eliminator events, T-Brac might become just about perfect.


#195988 - 11/30/16 11:59 AM Re: QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
mmalsed
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1200
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
as long as QubicaAMF is not AMF/Bowlmor, I'm okay.

Hopefully the stuff that BLS was doing for free will stay free. . .
#195989 - 11/30/16 12:35 PM Re: QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4356
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Bowlmor holds 50% ownership in QubicaAMF, mmalsed.
#195994 - 12/01/16 11:31 AM Re: QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
mmalsed
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1200
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
yeah - that's what I thought.

I know one of the programmers at CDE (was roommate just out of HS)

worries.
