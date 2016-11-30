Sponsored Links







Originally Posted By: champ Its probably a question directly for the USBC...And even with contacting the USBC, I'd imagine they'd just make an answer up, on the spot.

Why wouldn't they know their own rules and answer correctly?

Nord, you are legal. There is only discussion of ball gripping holes being used at the time of delivery. From your explanation, you only do this at the time of presentation in your approach. From that point on, you have a 1-handed delivery and your other thumb is not in the ball.

That's my take.



I also use the balance hole on delivery,

but not so much to hold the ball but more as

a reference as to how I have the ball orientated.

If I didn't tell you that you would never know.





Even two-handers let go with their off-hand before delivery, even if only just before.



