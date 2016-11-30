BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#195983 - 11/30/16 02:19 AM Re: Can you have gripping holes for both hands?
nord
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 625
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: champ
Its probably a question directly for the USBC...And even with contacting the USBC, I'd imagine they'd just make an answer up, on the spot.
Sad.
Why wouldn't they know their own rules and answer correctly?
Weak...
#195984 - 11/30/16 06:04 AM Re: Can you have gripping holes for both hands?
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9373
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nord, you are legal. There is only discussion of ball gripping holes being used at the time of delivery. From your explanation, you only do this at the time of presentation in your approach. From that point on, you have a 1-handed delivery and your other thumb is not in the ball.

That's my take.
Top
#195986 - 11/30/16 10:45 AM Re: Can you have gripping holes for both hands?
W9JAB
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
I also use the balance hole on delivery,
but not so much to hold the ball but more as
a reference as to how I have the ball orientated.
If I didn't tell you that you would never know. angel


Top
#195987 - 11/30/16 11:56 AM Re: Can you have gripping holes for both hands?
mmalsed
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1200
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I often stick my off-hand pinky in the balance hole. It's legal since you're not "gripping" with it as you deliver the ball. Your (and my) off-hand comes off the ball as soon as we let the ball drop from our push-off.

Even two-handers let go with their off-hand before delivery, even if only just before.

Top
