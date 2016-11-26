The good old boys took care of me good the first few years of my bowling life. From straight hard cranker, through the infamous LIFT, to the Suitcase. My body started to break with wrist and elbow injuries.



Since those bad times, I've been working on my release, keeping the ball close and my hand under the ball. When I can feel my fingers almost flipping the ball, close to my slide foot, that's when I hit my target and get some revs. When this first happened I was shocked to see my ball hook and roll to the target.



After 4-5 years of various weird styles, I finally found something to work well. Still working on the footwork and all to make it consistent. Getting to that point, the grips you use become far more important as well. But for us older guys, staying under the ball and not chicken-winging it sure does help the body. Even if you have to go down a pound on the ball, it's worth it.

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown